Praia Clube tries to change history and win an unprecedented medal at the Club World Cup | volleyball

In search of an unprecedented medal, Praia Clube will compete in the Women’s Volleyball World Championship for the third time. After unsuccessful attempts in China, the team from Uberlândia now has the challenge of building a different story in Turkey, which hosts the 2021 edition of the international competition.

New to the tournament in 2018, Praia took fourth place at the World Cup, which was held in Shaoxing, China. In the first phase, the team from Uberlândia beat Supreme Chonburi, from Thailand, and Altay, from Kazakhstan, and lost to Eczacibasi, from Turkey.

Praia Clube took fourth place at the 2018 World Cup — Photo: Publicity/FIVB

In the decisive phase, Praia was defeated by two Turkish teams. They lost the semifinals to Istanbul, who are also in the tournament this year and are in Group B, and stumbled in the bronze dispute again to Eczacibasi.

In 2019, the Worlds was held again in Shaoxing, China. The team from Uberlândia only took sixth place. In the first phase, Praia lost all three games to Istanbul, Turkey, Tianjin, China, and Novara, Italy.

At the 2019 World Cup, Praia suffered four defeats in five matches — Photo: FIVB

In the dispute for 5th to 8th place, Praia beat Guangdong in the semifinals and lost to rival Minas in the dispute for fifth place.

In the third participation in the Mundial, Praia is in Group A, considered the group of death of the competition. The team from Uberlândia makes its debut this Thursday, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Fenerbahçe (TUR) and on Friday, at 9 am, it faces Conegliano (ITA).

Central Carol highlighted the high level of the World Cup and said that Praia athletes are motivated to play great games in Turkey.

Carol was already in the beach squad in 2018, when the team debuted at the Worlds — Photo: Publicity / FIVB