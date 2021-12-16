Pregnant, Leopoldina will fall down the stairs after a fight between the princes in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

Review the scene in which Augusto discovers Leopoldina’s pregnancy:
Augusto celebrates the news of Leopoldina’s pregnancy
Leopoldina and Augusto talk about the baby they are expecting. Unnoticed, they are overheard by Isabel and her husband Gaston (Daniel Torres).
“Get ready, ok? If Aunt Isabel is unable to have children, you are the one who will inherit the throne of Brazil”, says Augusto to Leopoldina’s belly.
“It would be the greatest irony. Isabel was created to be the heiress. And I would be the one who would give the heir to the throne”, responds Leopoldina.
Upon hearing the conversation, Gastão and Isabel start a heated argument with the other couple.
“You wishing I didn’t get pregnant so your son could inherit the throne? My sister!” says Isabel, disappointed.
Leopoldina still tries to apologize, but Augusto and Gastão start an ugly fight on the stairs.
“You are cowardly, envious. He never resigned himself to the fact that Isabel chose me”, accuses Gastão.
When trying to break up the fight, the pregnant princess falls from the top of the stairs.
16 Ten
Thursday
Zayla tries to stop Dolores from fleeing, but the girl manages to escape. Gaston and Isabel reconcile. Pilar celebrates the escape of Dolores. Celestina assures Nicolau that she is thinking about accepting Nino’s request. Pilar tries on her wedding dress, with Luisa’s help. Gastão and Augusto fight, and Leopoldina ends up having an accident. Samuel tells Pedro that Tonico is a traitor to the country, and Caxias decides to investigate the deputy. Pilar examines Leopoldine. Quinzinho loses Clemência, who gets furious when he sees his children with Vitória. Samuel and Pilar’s wedding day arrives. Tonico returns to Rio de Janeiro.
