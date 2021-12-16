Protected from inflation and rising interest rates, “paper” real estate funds dominate offerings in 2021

The rise in interest rates and inflation throughout the year led real estate “paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities, to stand out among the best returns in the category – and it was no different when it comes to the volume of new offers of REITs carried out in 2021.

This year, the FIIs of receivables remained as protagonists both in issues open to the public and in restricted offers, aimed at institutional investors. Overall, the 2021 numbers are close to those seen in the previous two years, despite the challenges faced by real estate funds in recent months.

Preliminary data from the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) show that a total of R$ 23.9 billion was registered in public offerings of real estate funds this year, up to December 9th. The numbers refer to offers with CVM instruction 400, open to all investors.

Since 2016, when operations totaled BRL 2.1 billion, the FII market has shown an upward trend in the financial volume of offers registered with the CVM. By 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number had already jumped to nearly R$25 billion. If new offers are not registered at the autarchy in the coming weeks, 2021 will mark an interruption in the growth trajectory, although the volume is close to that registered last year.

With around R$ 7.5 billion raised, the “paper” funds maintained the level of the last few years and were the main highlight of 2021, according to a survey by Uqbar, a data consultancy on the financial market.

The logistics segment, which benefited from the expansion of e-commerce during the pandemic, raised R$ 5 billion, double the amount registered in 2019, consolidating itself as one of the main sectors responsible for the offers of real estate funds.

In the opposite direction of the logistics sector, the corporate slabs segment appears, quite relevant in 2019, but which in 2020 fell by half – and, in 2021, it moved less than BRL 1 billion in offers until the consolidation of Uqbar’s data, on the 3rd from December.

“It really doesn’t make much sense to make an offer for an office real estate fund at this time”, reflects Alfredo Marrucho, editorial coordinator at Uqbar, recalling the uncertainties about the face-to-face return of the teams from the companies that occupy the spaces. “Making an offer in the segment of corporate slabs would now impact the pricing of shares and the very reception of this type of asset by the investor”, he says.

Year marked by challenges

Despite a possible drop in the total volume of funding in 2021, Marrucho sees the result as positive given the challenges faced by real estate funds this year.

In 2021, in addition to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the country’s fiscal conduct, the market followed the inflationary pressure that forced the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, to the highest level since July 2017.

At the last meeting of the year, last week, the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. It was the second consecutive increase of this magnitude and the seventh consecutive time that the collegiate raised the rate.

Traditionally, the increase in the Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed-income investments, which end up attracting investors in products with greater risk, such as real estate funds, putting pressure on the shares’ shares.

In June, the proposal to reform the Income Tax sent by the federal government to the National Congress also scared investors and brought down the quotas of the FIIs. At the time, the bill (PL) suggested the taxation of income from funds, which are currently exempt from income tax. Ifix dropped more than 2% in that trading session. The text approved by the Chamber and sent to the Senate ended up excluding the possibility, to the relief of investors.

“Even with all this, we realize that the offers for 2020 and 2021 are very close to those for 2019. If there was no pandemic, this number would be much higher”, believes Marrucho, who recalls that the data for 2021 is still partial.

Among the largest offers registered with the CVM in 2021, that of the GPL Logística fund (GLPL11) leads the list, with an amount in excess of R$ 1 billion. The operation started in June and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

ticker Background Date Volume (in R$ million) GLPL11 LPG Logistics 06/25/2021 1,071,900,000 GZIT11 GAZIT Malls 10/20/2021 1,051,410,911 KNIP11 KINEA Price Indices 06/17/2021 1,030,800,000 KNIP11 KINEA Price Indices 10/25/2021 1,006,000,000 HGLG11 CSHG Logistics 23/04/2021 749.999853

Offers restricted to institutional investors

Gustavo Asdourian, founding partner of Guardian, agrees with the difficulty of raising funds in times of greater market turmoil, such as the one experienced in most of 2021. According to him, risk aversion especially affects small investors.

“Today, retail is more closed to new offers. We obviously would like and want to fundraise among small investors, but this is a difficult time. They are investors more susceptible to market fluctuations”, he explains. “If the market is in a time of stress, retail suffers more and takes radical decisions. THE [investidor] institutional has more resources and makes longer-term decisions”.

Looking at the moment, Guardian Gestora closed in November the first offer of Guardian Multiestratégia Imobiliária I (GAME11), the company’s new real estate investment fund. The operation raised R$206 million in an issue restricted to institutional investors, mostly managers who had already invested in the manager’s funds or projects.

“If we look today at the offers of CVM Instruction 400, open to the general public, they are raising less or they are not coming out”, recalls Asdourian.

Taking into account also the offers made based on CVM Instruction 476, aimed at institutional investors, the volume raised until November 2021 reaches R$ 39 billion, above the R$ 35 billion in 2020. The data is from the TOP FOF II Hedge (HFOF11), which monitors emissions on a monthly basis.

According to the fund’s management report, it is “a significant volume despite the slowdown from mid-June due to the threat of taxation of real estate funds, which impacted pricing in the secondary market and caused the postponement of some offers”. According to the document, the “paper” FIIs also appear as a highlight in the complete evaluation of the offers.

New challenges in 2022

With funding throughout the year, the net worth of real estate funds hit a record in October, reaching R$ 167 billion. The number is R$ 5 billion higher than the previous top, from June 2021.

Despite the growth in equity, the market value of real estate funds fell between September and October, from BRL 132 billion to BRL 130 billion, according to data from B3. From December 2020 to October 2021, the number of FIIs listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange rose from 311 to 395.

Despite the 2021 numbers, analysts project that the coming year promises more challenges for new property fund offerings. The maintenance of inflationary pressure and the continuity of the Selic high cycle should further impact funding, according to Flávio Pires, real estate funds analyst at Santander Corretora.

“If the Selic increases to a double-digit level and inflation remains high, many more investors should migrate from variable income to fixed income in the short term”, he projects. “So it makes no sense for you to go to the market without an audience that meets this offer”.

Pires also recalls that many funds will enter 2022 with quotations below their equity value, which would also make new offers unfeasible. “Individual investors respond negatively to funds that issue new quotas at prices below their equity value. He thinks it’s unfair to see a new investor entering the fund paying less than the share is worth”, he concludes.

