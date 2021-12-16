PS Plus will be on sale with three more free games this weekend

This week, Sony released a year-end treat for subscribers to PS Plus. And although the ‘treat’ can’t be considered a real Christmas gift (since it’s going to be ‘taken’ soon) you can understand the opportunity as something cool.

During the coming weekend, subscribers to the service will be entitled to play the multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard and NBA 2K22 free. The information was shared by the official PS Plus profile on their Twitter account. Check it out below:

Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time) pic.twitter.com/WXMW4lUCYM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

The round, titled “Free Online Multiplayer Weekend” starts on December 18th and Sunday and only runs until the end of the following day. And like any tasting, the idea is to experience the benefits of a product, in order to work the interest around it after that, either by buying it or at least helping in its marketing.

The promotion will be valid for PS4 and PS5 subscribers. It’s worth remembering that the this month’s gamess are normally available and can be redeemed until January 4th. It is also worth remembering that this is not the first promotion that Sony offers this year end (check here).