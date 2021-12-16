Pulmonary thromboembolism: what is the disease that left singer Maurílio in serious condition | Goiás

“It’s a very serious disease. It’s a clot that clogs the pulmonary artery. In 25% of cases there is sudden death. His situation is very serious”, he stated.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Below are answers to the main questions regarding pulmonary thromboembolism.

1. What is pulmonary thromboembolism?

two. What are the causes of the disease?

3. What are the initial symptoms?

4. Could the disease be caused by the Covid vaccine?

5. How serious is the disease?

6. What are the treatments for pulmonary thromboembolism?

Thromboembolism is a word that brings together two concepts, as explained by cardiologist Maurício Prudente. According to him, the word “thrombus” means clot, clotted blood. On the other hand, “embolism” is a kind of foreign body that moves through the blood.

“When we put the two together, we are saying that there was a clot that moved to an unwanted place. With that, we can have cerebral embolism, cardiac embolism, pulmonary embolism, renal embolism, limb embolism”, he stated.

2. What are the causes of the disease?

As the specialist, pulmonary thromboembolism is usually caused by clots coming from the lower limbs, legs, which travel through the veins and go to the lung, the normal path of blood.

“Arriving at the lung, if it is of an expressive size, it obstructs the arteries that carry the blood to be oxygenated. With that, the almost immediate consequence is a cardiorespiratory arrest”, he explains.

Even as the cardiologist explains, pulmonary thromboembolism can affect people with vascular problems, especially varicose veins in the lower limbs.

“A person who is bedridden for a long time, a post-operative period after an orthopedic surgery, for example. And also in people with a predisposition to diseases that tend to form clots”, he says.

3. What are the initial symptoms?

According to the doctor, the first symptoms of a person with pulmonary thromboembolism are shortness of breath, chest pain, drop in blood pressure and even fainting.

“It can be mild, chronic, acute or massive. The important thing in this case is that, with the imminence of any of these symptoms, it is necessary to quickly seek medical care,” he says.

Singer Maurílio felt pain in his leg days before he suddenly got sick

4. Can the disease be caused by the Covid vaccine?

When asked whether pulmonary thromboembolism can be caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, the doctor states that there is no scientific evidence to prove that the disease is caused by the immunizing agent.

“I think it’s very unlikely. For us to associate the disease with the vaccine, somehow, even so with low probability, the person would have to have taken the immunizing agent within 48 hours at most,” he said.

Which is not the case of singer Maurílio, as, as published on his social networks, he was vaccinated with the second dose of vaccine against Covid on November 17, almost a month ago.

5. How serious is the disease?

According to the doctor, massive pulmonary thromboembolism is a very serious disease that can lead to death.

Maurílio had to be resuscitated after cardiac arrest

6. What are the treatments for pulmonary thromboembolism?

According to the doctor, the treatment of the disease is based on anticoagulants, drugs that dissolve clots. In some cases, it is necessary to use a catheter to recanalize the vessel that was obstructed, explained Prudente.

1 de 1 Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who is paired with Luiza, Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who is paired with Luiza, Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.