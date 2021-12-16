‘Pure Afro-Brazilian’, Itamar Assumpção receives a statue in São Paulo – 12/15/2021

In his songs, Itamar Assumpção (1949-2003) said he was a “pure Afro-Brazilian” and revered his blackness. With an important legacy in São Paulo avant-garde music in the 1980s, the singer, instrumentalist and composer will have a statue inaugurated this Wednesday (15) in the capital of São Paulo.

Assumpção will be honored with a bronze sculpture installed in front of the Penha Cultural Center, in Largo do Rosário, on the east side of the capital. The sculpture was created by the 37-year-old plastic artist Leandro Júnior de Sousa.

Born in Cachoeira do Norte, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, southwest of Minas Gerais, Júnior is a professor of art and sculpture in quilombola communities and his work focuses on works that address African ancestry and the history of slavery in Brazil.

“Itamar is of fundamental importance in the black movement. He surpassed himself, created his own style, the São Paulo vanguard. He achieved his legacy and is certainly a reference for all of us”

Leandro Júnior de Sousa, plastic artist

Leandro Júnior, author of the statue of Itamar Assumpção Image: Disclosure

The connection between the artists comes from the recent past. Júnior learned about Assumpção’s works when the singer appeared in television programs, such as auditorium programs, in addition to having watched some documentaries with and about the singer. Feeling privileged to have been chosen to produce the work, Júnior sees in the singer a strong connection with his art. “It came to crown all my work”, he says.

The sculpture that will be launched this Wednesday is 1.80 meters high, was built in clay and underwent a bronze casting process in the municipality of Contagem (MG). It took about two and a half months to complete it.

Singer Itamar Assumpção wins a statue in SP

1 / 4 Singer Itamar Assumpção receives a statue in front of the museum that bears his name, in the Penha neighborhood of São Paulo Disclosure/Municipal Department of Culture two / 4 Singer Itamar Assumpção receives a statue in front of the museum that bears his name, in the Penha neighborhood of São Paulo Disclosure/Municipal Department of Culture 3 / 4 Singer Itamar Assumpção receives a statue in front of the museum that bears his name, in the Penha neighborhood of São Paulo Disclosure/Municipal Department of Culture 4 / 4 Singer Itamar Assumpção receives a statue in front of the museum that bears his name, in the Penha neighborhood of São Paulo Disclosure

family legacy

Born in 1949, in the city of Tietê, in the interior of São Paulo, Itamar Assumpção moved to Paraná when he was 12 years old. There, he participated in music and theater festivals. Back in the city of São Paulo, he married Elizena Brigo in 1975 and moved to Penha, on the east side, working as a delivery person for property taxes.

Anelis Assumpção, singer and songwriter Image: Disclosure

Five years later, he released the album Beleléu, Leléu, Eu on the Lira Paulistana label, at which time he assumed independent management of his career, making his debut on festivals and stages. In all, he released nine albums that cemented him into an award-winning career. The musician died at age 53, victim of bowel cancer.

For the singer and songwriter Anelis Assumpção, her daughter, the homage to her father is important, however, a late reparatory movement. “Not only in relation to Itamar. In relation to several years, hundreds of years, where celebrities, political and cultural figures bring immense importance to the construction of our culture, our base, education”, he explains.

“We need a lot more. And more than that, we also need to relocate the slaveholding representations, the large ones, avenues, with the names of torturers, rapists, slavers, pioneers, murderers. We need to relocate a lot”

Anelis Assumpção, singer and songwriter

around town

The statue of Itamar Assumpção will be the first in a series of five with black personalities, and also built by black artists, that the City of São Paulo will install in the city in the coming months.

The initiative is a proposal to change the city’s scenario. According to the Instituto Pólis, of the 367 monuments in the city, only five represent black people. Of these, only one, Mãe Preta, located in Largo do Paissandú, honors a black woman.

“The statues and monuments serve to tell passages of history, and the proposal to build statues of black personalities around the city is that we have our story told in a positive way too,” he told the UOL the municipal secretary of Culture, Aline Torres.

The other statues are scheduled to be installed in the first half of 2022. The names were chosen from a survey led by the Department of Historical Heritage of the Municipal Department of Culture. They will be dedicated to the writer Carolina Maria de Jesus, in Parelheiros; the singer and composer Geraldo Filme, in Barra Funda; athlete Adhemar Ferreira da Silva, on Avenida Braz Leme, in Santana; and to samba dancer and activist Deolinda Madre, in Praça da Liberdade.