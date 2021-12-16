https://br.sputniknews.com/20211214/putin-entra-na-lista-dos-10-homens-mais-admirados-do-mundo-em-2021-a-frente-de-biden-e-trump- 20688483.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the list of the ten most admired men in the world in 2021, occupying the ninth place, according to a ranking by YouGov… 12.14.2021, Sputnik Brasil

Putin climbed three spots on the list from last year, when he finished 12th. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama lead the men’s and women’s rankings respectively, as well as in 2020. After Obama , among the most admired men in the world are Microsoft founder Bill Gates; the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping; football players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; actor Jackie Chan; billionaire and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk; the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; and Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Last and current US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who ran in the 2020 elections, were ranked 13th and 20th respectively. admired in the world is made up of actress and special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie; British Queen Elizabeth II; TV presenter Opra Winfrey; actresses Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and Priyanka Chopra; singer Taylor Swift; former German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and activist Malala Yousafzai. The company noted that the top three positions on both lists remained unchanged from last year. The survey was conducted with the participation of more than 42,000 people from 38 countries and territories.

Jean Edson True leader of this century and puts the interests of the Russian people above personal will and vanities. He never takes rash action, but is firm when necessary without being overbearing. Balance and serenity are marks of its government. 9

I based Putin is today’s greatest statesman! Saved Russia and turned it into a super power! 5

