Queiroga: Connect SUS should return to work this weekend – News

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Thursday (16), that the Connect SUS – platform that provides, for example, proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – is expected to return to work by the end of week. The internal systems, according to the minister, returned to the air this morning.

“The internal network of the ministry has already been re-established and Conecta SUS is moving forward so that it can come back as soon as possible,” Queiroga told reporters at the entrance to the ministry’s headquarters. He added that the idea was that the platform used by citizens had been restructured on Tuesday (14).

However, the new criminal invasion delayed the return. “There was this other hacker attack and we are looking for all the means to have greater security, although there is no total security”, pondered the minister.

The new attack took place from Sunday (12) to Monday (13) and compromised the Ministry of Health’s emails, telephones and internet. Employees were even released from work, and the Federal Police was called to investigate the invasion.

In addition to Conecta SUS, other platforms were targeted by criminals such as the Coronavirus Panel, with updated data from Covid-19, and DataSUS, the SUS IT department. Other bodies have also been invaded, including the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the IFPR (Federal Institute of Paraná).

The first attack took place last Friday (10). At the time, the ministry even announced the suspension of charging for the vaccination certificate for travelers entering the country. But the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luís Roberto Barroso determined the immediate obligation of collection. With that, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) started to comply with the court decision.