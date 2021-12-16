Ranking points out the vehicles that most valued in November 2021

This was a year of high vehicle prices in Brazil. Several owners have seen their car prices skyrocket since January.

In fact, most cars were readjusted. Although values ​​have fallen since October, there are still overvalued models. The Fiat Mobi is first on the list, having risen 17% in value in November.

Demand for vehicles goes up again in November

According to data in the Fipe table, the Mobi 2019 was the most valued last month. As well as the price, the sales volume also increased in November. According to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), the increase in sales was 7.31%. If for many it was even more difficult to buy a car, for others the profit was satisfactory.

The cheapest zero km car options today cost close to R$ 50 thousand. So, even though the values ​​have gone up, it is still worth looking for a good used one.

See the ranking of the most valued used cars in November

Information on the valuation of used vehicles was disclosed by InstaCarro. The startup is a platform that helps in the sale of used or used vehicles. According to the data, right after the Fiat Mobi, the second place goes to the Toyota Corolla Cross. This SUV has increased its value by 11% since it started being sold in the used car market.

It is important to emphasize that despite the appreciation, the indices were much higher in other months. Some vehicles have appreciated more than 30% in just one month over 2021. So the current percentages are relatively modest.

Out of the top two in the ranking, the other vehicles valued less than 4%.

Check out the top 8 of the most valued used and used cars in November:

– Fiat Mobi 2019 – 17%;

– Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 – 11%;

– BMW 120i 2015 – 4%;

– Fiat Grand Siena 2019 – 4%;

– Renault Kwid 2021 – 2%;

– Mitsubishi Pajero Sport TR4 2014 – 2%;

– Toyota Hilux 2012 – 1%;

– Volkswagen Fox 2021 – 1%.

