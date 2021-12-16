Rap singer Orochi is taken to the police station after being stopped at a blitz and police finding hashish; he was released later

The rapper singer Orochi was stopped at a Military Police blitz, on the Lagoa-Barra Highway, in São Conrado, in the South Zone of Rio, on Tuesday afternoon (14). The artist was in the car with three other friends returning from the beach. In the vehicle, agents of the 23rd BPM (Leblon) found alcoholic beverages and hashish. He was taken to the 15th DP (Gávea) and then released.

According to the PM, the vehicle was being driven “in a suspicious way”. On his social network, Orochi posted a video at the time of the approach:

“Another day there, on that pike, in that framework of the law, on the street from home. VIP service for us, and the street functioning normally”.

Right after the approach, the singer posted another video on Instagram to explain why he posted the footage of the moment he was stopped:

“I recorded the video because a Porsche with a white guy driving, even with a drink in his hand, without a license plate, passed us. He walked right past us. We’re the only suspects? That’s why I made the video. It was my way of showing mine. indignation, and for you to see the difference in approach between a black person and a white person. If I were a white person, I wouldn’t even have entered the vehicle.”

The car where rapper Orochi was with friends Photo: Instagram / Reproduction

drug arrest

In 2019, the singer was arrested for drug possession and in contempt of authority after being approached by the Federal Highway Police. He was on his way to a show in São Pedro da Aldeia, in Região dos Lagos (RJ).

At the time, agents found marijuana in the car. On the approach, according to the PRF, he was disrespectful and cursed the police.