Rapporteur votes to prohibit equity fees in high value action

Fixing fees for equitable appraisal is not allowed when the values ​​of the conviction, the cause or the economic benefit of the demand are high. In these cases, compliance with the percentages provided for in paragraphs 2 and 3 of article 85 of the Code of Civil Procedure is mandatory, depending on the presence of the Treasury in the dispute.

Minister Og Fernandes proposed thesis that encompasses the position defended by the law firm

STJ

With this understanding, Minister Og Fernandes, from the Superior Court of Justice, proposed to the Special Court a thesis in which he rules out the possibility of using equity to calculate fees for loss of suit in cases where the value of the case is considered too high.

The vote was presented this Wednesday (15/12), in the trial of four processes under the rite of repetitive appeals. In it, the collegiate will approve the thesis, which will have mandatory observance by the ordinary instances.

The trial was interrupted by a request for a view from Minister Nancy Andrighi, who promised to bring a vote at the first session of the Special Court in 2022, scheduled for February 2nd. Even so, two other ministers voted ahead and accompanied the rapporteur: Mauro Campbell and Jorge Mussi.

The thesis proposed by minister Og Fernandes was divided into two parts.

Fixing fees for equitable appraisal is not allowed when the values ​​of the conviction, the cause or the economic benefit of the demand are high. In such cases, compliance with the percentages provided for in paragraphs 2 and 3 of article 85 of the CPC is mandatory, depending on the presence of the Public Treasury in the dispute, which will subsequently be calculated from the value a) of the conviction; b) the economic benefit obtained; c) the updated value of the claim.

The arbitration of fees for equity is only allowed when, whether or not there is conviction: a) the economic benefit obtained by the winner is inestimable or negligible; b) the value of the cause is too low.

Minister Nancy Andrighi asked for a review of the case file and interrupted the judgment at the STJ

Gustavo Lima/STJ

1 million lawyers

The crux of the matter lies in the application of paragraph 8 of article 85 of the CPC, which speaks of an equitable assessment of fees for cases “in which the economic benefit is inestimable or negligible or, still, when the value of the case is very low”.

For the Public Treasury, the rule is also applicable to cases of high values, with respect to reasonableness and proportionality, in addition to the aim of avoiding the unjust enrichment of lawyers who, when defending clients targeted by millionaire tax foreclosures, receive stratospheric bankruptcy fees for works of great simplicity.

The topic is sensitive for the more than 1 million lawyers registered with the OAB. As ConJur showed, the entity organized itself in defense of the literal application of article 85 of the CPC. It took to the file several opinions of jurists, tax specialists and specialists in Economic Law and Civil Law.

The OAB also took the discussion to the Supreme Court, in the Declaratory Action of Constitutionality 71, in which he asks the Judiciary to be prohibited from applying article 85 of the Code of Civil Procedure outside the literally established hypotheses. The process there is no preliminary decision and it was redistributed to Minister Nunes Marques.

litigated, now it can handle

Rapporteur, minister Og Fernandes confirmed the arguments of the national law firm. He pointed out that, when paragraph 8 of the CPC mentions invaluable causes to allow for setting fees for equity, it is clearly dealing with cases in which it is not possible to attribute economic value, as in environmental or family cases.

He stated that, while in the 1973 CPC the STJ jurisprudence widely admitted the use of equity to set fees, in the version approved in 2015, the legislator wanted to suppress this possibility. And he pointed out that the fact that the change was led in Congress by class entities is not enough to make the norm unconstitutional.

Minister Jorge Mussi advanced the vote and accompanied the rapporteur on the thesis

Gilmar Ferreira

For Minister Og Fernandes, the argument that the simplicity of the demand or the little work required of lawyers would lead to their unjust enrichment cannot allow the use of equity, but serves to balance the fixing of the percentage within the limits of paragraph 2 of the article 85.

“We have a rule. In the famous sports slogan, the rule is clear, in my opinion. This proportionality is established by the Code, whether you like it or not,” he said.

It also gave reason to one of the most outstanding points in the two and a half hours of oral arguments, made by parts and amici curiae (Friends of the Court): The structural effect of the loss fee. Without them, the parties have no risk when filing lawsuits, which leads to legal adventures and reckless actions.

The Public Treasury, the biggest litigator of the Brazilian Judiciary, through tax foreclosures, without a doubt the biggest bottleneck faced in the courts, is a perfect example pointed out by the rapporteur.

“It is very common to see, in the STJ, the allegation of excessive fees in tax foreclosures of very high value that are later extinguished. Such executions are often proposed without due scrutiny, being extinguished for foreseeable reasons such as problems in the defendant, the cancellation of the active debt certificate or because the credit has expired”, he pointed out.

According to Minister Og, it is up to the author of each claim – whether the state, companies or citizens – to carefully consider the probability of gains and losses before filing the claim, knowing that he will have to pay fees according to the economic benefit or value of the case , if unsuccessful.

Judgment in the Special Court of STJ will define a more comprehensive thesis on the subject

Rafael Luz/STJ

procedural myriad

As ConJur showed, this repetition is the most comprehensive analysis that the Special Court will carry out on the subject, but it is not the only case in judgment. There is still the Special Resource 1,644,077, which began to be considered in September 2020 and is paralyzed due to a request for a review by the minister Og Fernandes.

The rapporteur of this case is Minister Herman Benjamin, who did not read the vote, but took a stand for admitting the use of equity in very high value causes.

He was accompanied, in November 2020, by Minister Nancy Andrighi, for whom justice and isonomy do not only serve alongside the increase in the case of negligible fees, but also in the case of exorbitant amounts. There is also the procedure of another repetitive by the 2nd Section, which judges matters of Private Law.

repercussion

to the lawyer Felipe Omori, partner of the tax area of ​​the KLA Lawyers, although the judgment has not ended, “the votes that have been cast so far indicate a favorable position for overcoming a jurisprudence that validated the derisory conviction of the Public Treasury in fees for loss of suit and is moving towards reducing the disparity in the treatment between Public Treasury and taxpayers in court”.

Click here to read the OAB Federal Council memorial

REsp 1,850,512

REsp 1,877,883

REsp 1,906,623

Resp 1,906,618