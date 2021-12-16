Rare disease disrupts balance and can stop a woman’s heart in SP: ‘I thought it was spiritual’ | More health

a rare disease has destroyed the balance and threatens to stop the heartbeat by Vanessa Bonança, 41, at any time. With the rare Friedreich’s ataxia, the retiree seeks to keep moving to prevent the disease from spreading.

Neurodegenerative pathology primarily affects body movements, speech, and can also affect the heart, bones, and cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. As the disease worsens, bone deformities, loss of sensation in the limbs, eye and heart disease and diabetes may occur..

Vanessa, who currently lives in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, told the g1 who discovered the disease when he was 20 years old, but that the first symptoms appeared when he was still 17. “I was very dizzy and started dragging my leg to walk”, he recalls.

“I was reluctant [para procurar um médico], because I thought it was something spiritual, or that I was going crazy. It was like someone pushed me and I was losing my balance. I started to be afraid to walk,” he says.

According to Vanessa, the diagnosis was quick, and from the beginning, doctors warned her about the seriousness of the disease. “Basically, it destroys the person, blocking everything, especially if the person does not exercise”, he explains.

Vanessa currently practices muay thai to keep moving. The ataxia has already reached her lower limbs, making her need a wheelchair to move. Also, your feet were deformed by the contraction of the muscles.

To the g1, neurosurgeon João Luis Cabral Junior explained that Friedreich’s ataxia is a very rare disease that affects young people under 25 years of age. “It has a hereditary factor. It causes, as the name says, changes in gait – walking -, swallowing, incoordination and speech disorders”.

As the specialist explains, there is no cure or treatment for the disease, only for the symptoms it causes to the patient’s body.