Rebeca loses therapist because of Felipe and ends affair· TV News

After finally giving herself to Felipe (Gabriel Leone), Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will have an unpleasant surprise in Um Lugar ao Sol. The former model will discover that the boy is Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) grandson and will no longer be seen by therapist. Bewildered, she will decide to put an end to her relationship with the Psychology student in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Thursday (16), the heiress of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will appear in another session on Ana Virgínia’s couch. She will tell about the caliente night and the romance with the university student for analyst. The madame will also mention Bela (Bruna Martins) as the young man’s ex-girlfriend.

At that moment, Julia’s mother (Denise Fraga) will suspect that the boy in question might be her grandson and will ask the patient some more questions. She will confirm that it is really Felipe and will tell Rebeca that she will no longer be able to serve her for ethical reasons.

Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) will be shocked by the revelation. The rich woman, then, will decide to end the relationship with the boy and return with Túlio (Daniel Dantas), whom she shooed away after being offended by a unilateral proposal to exchange couples.

In next week’s chapters, however, Ana Virgínia will indicate another trusted professional to attend to her grandson’s beloved.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

