Record temperature of 38 °C recorded in the Arctic is a warning sign, says UN

The Arctic reached a record temperature of 38 °C on 20 June 2020, recorded in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk. The information was validated this Tuesday (14) by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN agency responsible for climate change, which considers the cutout as a warning sign about climate change.

The Russian city Verkhoyansk is located 115 km north of the Arctic Circle, where temperatures have been recorded since 1885. The region is known as Eastern Siberia and has a dry continental climate with extreme winters and summers.

new temperature records

The Arctic is the region of the planet most vulnerable to global warming (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)

Also in 2020, Antarctica recorded a record 18.3 °C. Meanwhile, WMO researchers are checking a temperature of 54.4 °C recorded last year in one of the hottest places on Earth: the so-called Death Valley, in California.

In addition, they are trying to validate a new temperature record in Europe from 48.8 °C, recorded this summer in Sicily (Italy). “This survey highlights the rise in temperatures in a region that is important to the rest of the world in terms of climate,” noted WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

Today, the Arctic is the region of the planet that has been warming most rapidly.

Source: Agência Brasil