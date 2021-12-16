Redefining Energy Brings Einstein Closer to Quantum Mechanics

space

12/15/2021

The new math does well with thermodynamics and black holes.

quantum relativity

We have two extremely successful theories, which seem to stand up to all experimental proofs: The Theory of Relativity explains things very well on a cosmic scale, while Quantum Mechanics explains things well on an atomic scale.

The problem is that the two do not talk to each other, which shows us that there is something “beyond physics” that we learned at school.

Now, however, a trio of researchers from the University of Kyoto, Japan, has done work that brings the two theories together in a way that no one else has ever done.

The expectation is that the new mathematical equations and new definitions proposed by the team bring together Einstein’s theories and Quantum Mechanics.

Definition of energy that encompasses entropy

Einstein knew the mathematical challenges well. He struggled to define energy in a way that recognized the law of energy conservation and covariance, which is the fundamental characteristic of General Relativity where physical laws are the same for all observers.

What the trio of physicists has now come up with is a new approach to this old problem, and they’ve done it radically: Changing the definition of energy so that it incorporates the concept of entropy.

Although much effort has already been made to reconcile the mathematics of General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics, the team’s proposal results in an endearing simplicity. “The solution is surprisingly intuitive,” said Shuichi Yokoyama, staff member.

Einstein’s field equations describe how matter and energy shape spacetime and how, in turn, the structure of spacetime moves matter and energy. Solving this set of equations, however, is notoriously difficult, like defining the behavior of a charge associated with an energy-momentum tensor, the problematic factor that describes mass and energy.

The team noted that charge conservation resembles entropy, which can be described as a measure of the number of different ways to organize the parts of a system.

And here’s the big difficulty: Conserved entropy defies this standard definition.

Energy conservation without symmetry

The existence of this conserved quantity contradicts a principle of basic physics known as Noether’s theorem (Amalie Emmy Noether [1882-1935]), in which conservation of any quantity usually arises due to some kind of symmetry in a system.

“We propose a new class of vector fields to construct a conserved charge in a general theory of fields whose energy-momentum tensor is covariably conserved. We show that such a vector field always exists in a given field theory, even without global symmetry. we argue that the conserved current built from the (asymptotically) time-like vector field can be identified with the system’s entropy current,” detailed the team.

Surprised that other physicists have never applied this new definition of the energy-momentum tensor, another team member, Shinya Aoki, says he is “also intrigued that, in the general curved spacetime, a conserved quantity can be defined even without symmetry .”

Thermodynamics and black holes

With the mathematical questions resolved, the trio then left to check whether their theory matched reality.

On the Quantum Mechanics side, they demonstrated that their new definition of energy satisfies the First Law of Thermodynamics (energy conservation) for an isotropic system at a given temperature.

On the Relativity side, the team applied the new approach to observe a variety of cosmic phenomena, such as the expansion of the Universe and black holes.

The calculations correspond well with the currently accepted entropy behavior for a Schwarzschild black hole – one of the three main mathematical solutions to explain black holes – and the equations show that the entropy density is concentrated at the singularity at the center of the black hole , a region where space-time becomes ill-defined and all physics collapses, keeping this same framework well-known to physicists.

gaps in theory

The equations and new definitions suggested by the trio are “surprisingly intuitive”, as they point out, but they are also not complete, with a few points still to be tacked on.

For example, although entropy is always conserved in the situations they analyzed, “there are several ways to violate the conservation of entropy: Changing the boundary under field conditions or violating the covariant conservation of the energy moment tensor”.

The three physicists recognize these gaps, but claim they have not given up on them: “We leave these interesting questions for future studies.”

To close these issues, the trio says it hopes that its research will stimulate deeper discussions and that it will involve researchers from various fields, not only those who deal with the theory of gravity or the unification of Relativity with Quantum Mechanics, but also from all of Physics. basic and most fundamental.

