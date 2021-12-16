Reels’ new tool approximates similarities with TikTok

Instagram recently announced a new feature that makes it even more similar to TikTok. The Reels function gains the option to respond to specific comments in a new post. The news was disclosed by the platform itself in its official profile. Users will have a higher level of interaction and engagement within the publications.

New Reels function gets even closer to TikTok

If Instagram’s short video tool was already widely used, now it will be even more so. Perhaps Reels steals a good part of the hits previously given to stories. Thus, it can become the most popular utility for content creators within the social network.

Reels Visual Replies

The new function even has a specific name, it is called Reels Visual Replies. According to the company, the objective is to make the creators have contact with the public. Therefore, it is speculated that this innovation will be fundamental for the algorithm to understand the relevance of the post. Here’s a tip for the Instagrammers on duty invest in interaction.

Simply put, the comments made in the video appear as a figurine. That is, the function works very similarly to the competitor’s TikTok feature.

Instagram has not yet revealed in which countries the new feature can be used from now on. However, this is one of those functions that quickly spreads across every digital platform.

More news

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said the feed will once again be shown in chronological order. The news was informed by the executive in a testimony in the Senate of the United States of America (USA).

Instagram’s current algorithm shows posts based on each user’s profile. That is, the feed is not displayed in post order by date. In the past, the timeline was formatted in chronological order. The most recent posts appeared first.

So content creators who were only concerned with relevance must now reorganize. After all, the posts present in the feed represent a very efficient engagement tool. To continue to give relevance to the content, it is necessary to comply with the rules. The algorithm of any app or social network usually undergoes updates and changes over time. In the case of relevant apps like Instagram, this practice is even more common.

There is still no date for the modification to be implemented. However, soon the news must be revealed and reach the general public.