Religious group tries to censor new special from Porta dos Fundos na Justiça · TV News

The Don Bosco Center, a Catholic religious organization, went to court to try to censor Te Prego Lá Fora, a new Christmas special by Porta dos Fundos. This Wednesday (15), the association filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo against the comedy group and the streaming platform Paramount+, which distributes the animation.

According to the Center, the request for censorship was carried out due to the “need to protect religious sentiment from serious violation”. In the assessment of the association, the ban would prevent the aggravation of the “wave of intolerance” against all religious.

The information was provided in a column by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from O Globo. On Instagram, the Dom Bosco Center page celebrated the request for censorship: “We sue Paramount, a company associated with the new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special. Que Viva Cristo Rei.”

The same group had already tried to take off the air The Last Temptation of Christ, a special launched in 2019. The Court even granted a provisional injunction to remove the content, but Justice Dias Toffoli, from the Federal Supreme Court, reversed the decision .

This year, the Christmas special was carried out in an animated format and tells the story of the dilemmas of Jesus (Rafael Portugal) in his adolescence, when he is bullied for being nice. After a hunt by director Herodes (Fabio Porchat), the young messiah decides to become the school’s mean student to keep his identity a secret.

Last Monday (13), during the presentation of Te Prego Lá Fora to the press, Porchat commented on the recurring lawsuits faced by the group because of the year-end specials. “We won all [as ações na Justiça]. It doesn’t even reach a higher level because it falls straight down,” said the comedian, responsible for creating the project.

“At no point are we preventing people from professing their faith. We are not inciting hatred and violence against people who believe, we are giving another point of view on a story. The passion of christ [2004], we are giving ours, only in a comical way. Comedy has such power that it stirs people up,” Porchat said.

Check out the trailer for Te Prego Lá Fora: