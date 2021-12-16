Respiratory disease causes child death at the Rio Preto HCM

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), a severe lung disease, led to the death of a child who was admitted to the ICU of the Hospital da Criança e Maternidade (HCM), in Rio Preto. Hospitalization took place on Saturday, 11, and death was registered on Monday, 13.

According to the institution’s press office, in respect of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and family members, the institution would not disclose which virus or bacteria led to the SRAG, nor the child’s age. It was reported that the death did not occur because of Covid-19.

The HCM faces overcrowding because of respiratory illnesses. The problem has dragged on since the end of November and has already been reported to the Regional Health Department (DRS) and the Rio Preto Health Department. The most prevalent of these is the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is transmitted similarly to flu and Covid – see more about the virus in the box.

“All ICU beds are full, the infirmary is around 70%. We have a contingency plan”, says Antônio Soares Souza, administrative director of the HCM and professor at Famerp.

The Regional Health Department (DRS), through the Center for the Regulation of Health Services Offers (Cross), is redirecting children who need hospitalization to other centers, such as in Catanduva and Santa Casa de Rio Preto. According to Antônio, if the patient’s situation is serious and urgent, the HCM ends up receiving it.

“Most are small children who are being hospitalized, up to 2 years old, some in serious condition and intubated”, says the doctor. The situation that the HCM is experiencing is unprecedented for the institution, but other centers have registered discharges in respiratory cases among young children. The large number of hospitalized children raised the numbers of the Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin: there were, last Thursday, 9, a total of 140 people hospitalized with SARS. Of these, 16 had confirmed coronavirus infection, a minority.

“We have several cases of bronchiolitis at Beneficência Portuguesa. They are hospitalized but not in need of ICU. No patient required mechanical ventilation”, says Jorge Selem Haddad Filho, president of the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo – Regional of Rio Preto and coordinator of the pediatric and neonatal ICU at Beneficência Portuguesa.

The virus

respiratory syncytial virus It is a major cause of respiratory tract and lung infections in newborns and young children.

May cause bronchiolitis (infection of the bronchi, in the small respiratory tubes of the lungs).

Annual epidemics occur during winter and early spring.

Streaming It is transmitted from an infected child through secretions from the nose or mouth, through direct contact or droplets.

The period of greatest contagion is in the first days of infection. The incubation period ranges from 2 to 8 days, usually 4-6 days.

Scratchs Most children with respiratory infections have only mild symptoms, often similar to symptoms of a common cold.

In children younger than 2 years, the infection can progress to symptoms more commonly found in bronchiolitis.

Most children with viral infections begin to recover in about a week, and almost all of them fully recover.

Almost all children are infected with RSV at least once by age 2 years, and mild lifetime recurrence of the infection is common.

Initially, the child will have a runny nose, a slight cough and, in some cases, fever.

Within 1 to 2 days, the cough gets worse and, at the same time, the child’s breathing becomes faster and more difficult.

She may wheeze with each breath. It is difficult to breastfeed because the baby has difficulty breathing.

Swallowing becomes very difficult for these children.

Your fingers and the area around your lips may turn bluish in color, a sign that your breathing isn’t delivering enough oxygen into your bloodstream.

Consult the pediatrician immediately if the baby or child: He has breathing difficulties.

He is younger than 2 or 3 months and has a fever.

Shows signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth, crying without tears, and urinating less often.

Out of Season Outbreak

Bronchiolitis is an inflammation of the bronchioles, the branches of the bronchi responsible for bringing air into the lungs, and is caused by the respiratory syncytial virus. “It causes respiratory discomfort, from mild to severe. It is usually more severe in children under 1 year of age and worse in those under 6 months of age or in the elderly”, explains Jorge Haddad.

The specialist believes that the out-of-season outbreak – since it is more common for respiratory syndromes to appear in the cold – was caused by the children’s return to routine – going to day care centers and schools. “Everyone with practically normal life and there was this spread.”