Retail chains stop buying meat from Brazil due to deforestation – Money Times

Six European retail groups, including Sainsbury’s, in the United Kingdom, it’s the Carrefour, in Belgium, will suspend the purchase of Brazilian beef or meat products related to JBS (JBSS3) due to new discoveries that link cattle ranching to deforestation in Amazon, in the Cerrado and in the Pantanal.

The revelations are from Repórter Brasil, an independent research group focused on environmental and labor issues, in partnership with Mighty Earth, a non-governmental organization based in Washington and with an environmental focus.

They traced the path of beef from breeding in deforested areas to retail in Europe, being sold in premium cuts, jerked beef (a kind of dried beef) and canned beef, the organizations said in a statement.

The alleged transgressions relate to indirect livestock suppliers, the farmers who raise the animals to sell them to other producers, who then market them to slaughterhouses. Irregularities related to illegal deforestation were discovered in indirect suppliers of JBS, the world’s largest beef exporter, Marfrig (MRFG3), the second largest, and Minerva SA (BEEF3), leader in exports in South America, according to the report.

Some chains, such as Sainsbury’s UK, have decided to suspend canned beef purchases across the country, while others, including Carrefour and Delhaize in Belgium, will withdraw Jack Link’s jerked beef from their shelves.

Jack Link’s has a joint venture with JBS to produce jerked beef for exports to Europe and the US, according to Nico Muzi, director of Mighty Earth Europe. The two JBS units that produce this type of meat in Brazil are linked to deforestation, he said.

“These are a series of concrete commercial actions taken by some of Europe’s biggest supermarkets to stop buying and selling meat from a company and a country that made many promises and delivered few results,” Muzi said in a statement.

Brazilian slaughterhouses claim that indirect suppliers are the main obstacle to halting cattle-related deforestation.

Last year, JBS and Marfrig announced new tracking systems and tools to improve their controls, using technology blockchain, whose goals will be achieved over the next few years. Even so, they’ve made similar promises earlier to little effect.

Specifically about the new revelations, JBS said that it “does not condone or tolerate any kind of disrespect for the environment, indigenous communities or Brazilian legislation,” according to the Repórter Brasil report. At the time of the cattle purchases mentioned in the report, all direct suppliers complied with the company’s protocols, added JBS.

Marfrig said that it complies with all socio-environmental compliance criteria. Minerva said that the indirect suppliers mentioned in the report are not included in the company’s list of suppliers, adding that the farms that sell cattle directly to the company are regular.