Riccardo Ehrman, journalist who ‘brought down’ the Berlin Wall, dies | World

The Italian journalist Riccardo Ehrman died at the age of 92. He became famous for asking a historic question of a German Democratic Republic (GDR) politician in 1989 that eventually led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Ehrman died in Madrid, Spain, Italian news agency Ansa reported late on Tuesday (14), citing the journalist’s wife as a source. He lived in the Spanish capital, the last city where he worked professionally.

On November 9, 1989, Günter Schabowski, a spokesman for the then East German government, announced new travel legislation at a news conference that would go down in history.

60 years ago the Berlin Wall, symbol of the Cold War, was built

SPECIAL: Berlin Wall Marks

After a misunderstanding, the politician responded to a question by Ehrman, then ANSA correspondent in Berlin, about when the law would go into effect with a phrase that would become world famous: “As far as I know, it goes in…now, immediately”.

Years later, Ehrman said that he immediately understood the importance of the fact – unlike other colleagues, who preferred to be more general and only reported the facilitation of travel.

“I left immediately and sent a telex to my headquarters in Rome: ‘The Wall has fallen,'” said the journalist in 2014, on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The news given by Ehrman quickly spread around the world. The interview was broadcast live and followed in both West and East Germany. Soon after, citizens of the GDR, under the communist regime, made the pilgrimage to the internal border in Berlin. For three hours, the border guards – who had not been informed of the new regulations – contained the human influx.

When “TV of the West” set up its cameras and confirmed the sensational news, it was clear that the division of Germany – symbolized by the construction of the Berlin Wall, on 13 August 1961 – was at an end.

Late at night, the security agents stopped resisting, opened up the Berlin border crossings and let people pass from East to West and vice versa, without being controlled.

Of Polish and Jewish origin, Ehrman was born in Florence on November 4, 1929. At age 13, he was sent to a camp for Jews founded by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, in southern Italy.

He studied law and music and began his career as a reporter for the Florence daily newspapers “Il Matino” and “La Natione”. He then worked for the Associated Press agency in Rome and New York, before moving to the Italian news agency Ansa.

He served as Ansa’s correspondent in Ottawa, Canada, and later in Berlin. Since the 1990s I have lived in Spain. Throughout his life, he gave countless interviews on the historical question asked in 1989.