RMP on Gabigol on Barcelona’s radar: ‘For Flamengo it would be very bad’ – 12/15/2021

Flamengo is looking for a new coach and possible changes in the squad, with player arrivals and departures, should only happen after the definition of the new commander. However, the market is moving and some names from the rubro-negro group appear as targets for other clubs.

On Live do Flamengo, broadcast weekly by UOL Sport, columnists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado commented on the possible interest of Barcelona in striker Gabigol, as published by the Spanish newspaper “Diario Gol” today (15).

According to the publication, the shirt 9 from Gávea appears on the Catalan club’s radar as a name capable of replacing Aguero, who announced his retirement from football. The 33-year-old now former striker had a heart arrhythmia detected after feeling unwell during a match in late October.

At the beginning of last year, Rubro-Negro bought the rights to Gabigol, which belonged to Inter Milan, from Italy, and signed a five-year contract.

“I find this strange, because Gabigol is not on the radar of major European clubs. But Barcelona is a little apart, it’s a bit messy, zoned and such. But like this… Barcelona doesn’t have the money to get here and pay Gabigol’s fine, which is high,” said André Rocha.

“They talk about paying R$ 120 million”, indicated Renato Maurício Prado.

“I don’t know where they’re going to take it, because the club is deep in debt. It’s still out of the Champions League… I don’t see much perspective, no,” added Rocha.

For Renato Maurício Prado, the news may be true given the current situation the Catalan club is going through, and he points out that a possible departure from shirt 9 would be very bad for Flamengo:

“I just think that maybe I have some truthfulness for Barcelona’s chaotic situation. If it were the Barcelona of the past, I doubt it would have come after Gabigol. But Barcelona are in such a mess that, suddenly, maybe some genius of the light bulb from those who are destroying Barcelona… Barcelona today is a team close to its history. Some genius from the light bulb has said that he will take Gabigol to replace Aguero. Hopefully that’s not true, because for Flamengo it’s very bad “.

André Rocha, in turn, recalled questionable signings that were made by Barça recently. “For those who have hired Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong, it’s no nonsense, no. Gabigol is better than both.”

