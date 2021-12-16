Rome cancels New Year’s concert at Circus Maximus

The City Hall of Rome, Italy, announced this Wednesday (15th) the cancellation of the traditional New Year’s concert at Circo Máximo. The measure was taken to avoid agglomerations at a time of resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Everything was ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style and to bring Rome back to the center of great events. We had chosen some great Roman artists for the return, in a spectacular setting like the Circus Maximus and we had an impeccable organization for security. But, at this moment, our priority is and must be to protect the health of the Romans and avoid agglomerations”, said the advisor for Great Events in the capital, Alessandro Onorato.

Rome, like the rest of the country, has been facing a resurgence of the pandemic which, despite not being as critical as in the same period in 2020, is causing concern among political and health authorities.

Shortly before confirmation, the mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri, had already anticipated that events that generate agglomerations would be cancelled.

“The guidance on what to do is very serious and invites government prudence in a situation that must be monitored. It is necessary to give top priority to protecting the health of citizens”, pointed out the local leader.

“The evolution of the pandemic is in plain sight and we cannot let our guard down. Therefore, the government did well to extend the state of emergency and work to protect the health of the population. We also need to do our part,” he added. referring to the extension of the exceptional period due to the pandemic.

Although the pace of increase in cases and deaths is slower than in other EU countries, Italy has also seen a steady rise in data since mid-October.

Because of this, there was also a reinforcement of the need to use the “green pass”, the health certificate that certifies that the person was vaccinated or cured, to enter closed areas of bars and restaurants, nightclubs, concerts and sporting events.