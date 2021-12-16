Rooster played better, Palmeiras had greater title and Flamengo disappointed

Atlético-MG closed the 2021 season with the triple crown by lifting the cups of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, in addition to the state title at the beginning of the year. Palmeiras was the champion of the Libertadores, eliminating Galo in the semifinals, while Flamengo, which won the state title and the Supercopa do Brasil title in the first half, ended up with two runners-up in the two main competitions they played. What is the team of the season?

At the UOL News Sport, Vitor Guedes says that Flamengo was the big disappointment and that the discussion is between Galo and Palmeiras, with the team led by coach Cuca playing the best football, while Abel Ferreira’s had the greatest achievement, although in the case of Atletica, the title Brazilian had a different weight.

“The curious thing is that it’s between Galo and Palmeiras, nobody even mentions Flamengo, if I were a coach and they said which squad would want to train, I think Flamengo’s squad is better, but they don’t even have a coach yet, it was a great disappointment of the three. I even think that the main title was for Palmeiras, but the Brazilian for Rooster I think it was worth more than the Libertadores because of the 50 years and with the Copa do Brasil combo, the football presented, better than Palmeiras even in the two games, they were bad, but Galo was slightly superior in the 0-0 and in the 1-1”, says Guedes.

“I think that if Palmeiras wins the World Cup in February, which will still be valid for this season, there is no discussion. I think Atlético-MG played the best football of the season, but the main title is for Palmeiras, without staying on the wall. And Flamengo was the disappointment of the three, in a football that only has three teams”, he adds.

RMP: Palmeiras won the most important competition, it’s the team of the year

Renato Maurício Prado says that the greatest weight in this comparison is the team that won the most important competition, in this case, Libertadores, which is why he chooses Palmeiras as the 2021 team, noting that the club also raised the cup of the season previous year of continental competition.

“I think that the great Brazilian team is what wins Libertadores. Although I think Atlético-MG seems stronger at this moment than Palmeiras and Flamengo, but for me the great title of the season, when a Brazilian wins the Libertadores, is the champion of the Libertadores”, says Renato.

“With all due respect to Galo and his two spectacular achievements, the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil, but for me the team of the season is still Palmeiras for having won Libertadores and a Libertadores bi, in the same year, in February they won one and now they’ve won another one, so can Cuca and Galo forgive me, but I don’t think they’re the great team of the year,” he concludes.