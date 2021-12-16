Russia and China advocate less western interference

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and China, Xi Jinping, participated in a videoconference on Thursday (15) and agreed that the two countries should remain firm in their stance of rejecting Western interference and defending each other’s security interests. of others.

In their conversation, eight days after Putin spoke to US President Joe Biden in a similar format, it was highlighted how shared hostility to the West is bringing Moscow and Beijing closer together.

“At the moment, certain international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia and brutally trampling on international law and recognized norms of international relations,” reports the Chinese state agency Xinhua , citing XI Jinping.

“China and Russia must increase their joint efforts to more effectively protect the security interests of both parties.”

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Jinping offered support to Putin in his bid to secure mandatory security guarantees for Western Russia, saying he understood Moscow’s concerns. He said the pair also expressed their “negative view” of creating new military alliances, such as the AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States and the Indo-Pacific “Quad” of Australia, India, Japan and the United States .

Pressure

The appeal highlighted the ways in which Russia and China are supporting each other at a time of heightened tension in their relations with the West. China is under pressure over human rights issues and Russia is accused of threatening behavior towards Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Putin briefed Jinping on his talk with Biden, in which the US president warned Russia against an invasion of Ukraine — which Moscow denies was planning — and Putin laid out his demand for security pledges. “A new model of cooperation was formed between our countries, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for mutual interests,” Putin told the Chinese leader.

He said he hoped to meet Jinping at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February — an event the White House said last week that US government officials would boycott over China’s human rights “atrocities” against Muslims in western China. Xinjiang.

“I would like to note that we invariably support each other on issues of international sport cooperation, including rejecting any attempt to politicize sports and the Olympic movement,” said the Russian president.

Putin used Russia’s partnership with China as a way to balance US influence while closing profitable deals, especially in energy. He and Jinping agreed this year to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty.

The Russian leader said bilateral trade grew 31 percent in the first 11 months of this year, to $123 billion, and the two countries aim to exceed $200 billion in the near future.

He also said that China is becoming an international center for the production of Russian Sputnik and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19, with contracts signed with six manufacturers to produce more than 150 million doses.