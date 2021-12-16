Russia is ordered to pay BRL 2.3 million to a woman who had her hands cut off by her former

BBC General

Margarita Gracheva at the hospital

Russia was ordered to pay more than €370,000 (BRL 2.3 million) as compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband.

The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked. Among them is Margarita Gracheva.

The court told Russia to make urgent changes to legislation to prevent such attacks in the future.

The report said domestic violence against women was taking place on “an impressive scale” and that Russia had violated two articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In December 2017, Gracheva’s husband took her to a forest and cut her hands with an axe.

She had previously told the police about his aggressive behavior, but the officers ignored her complaints.

His mutilated left hand was taken from the forest and sewn back together. A right-hand prosthesis was fitted after a crowdfunding campaign.

Her now ex-husband Dmitry Grachev was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The court said Gracheva’s case shows how Russia’s laws mean authorities have not detected domestic abuses until they escalate and cause physical harm. And it called for a legal definition of domestic violence and the criminalization of perpetrators.

In 2017, President Vladimir Putin signed a law easing penalties for domestic violence. First offenses where the victim is not hospitalized are no longer treated as criminal offenses and the penalties have been reduced.

Three other women, Natalya Tunikova, Yelena Gershman and Irina Petrakova, are also expected to receive compensation.

“We won!” wrote Mari Davtyan, one of the women’s lawyers, on Facebook.

“Each of these women was seriously injured as a result of the state’s inaction in the situation of domestic violence,” she said.

Russia had previously opposed women’s compensation claims.

Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin said the Russian state should not be held responsible for cases of domestic violence perpetrated by individuals.

