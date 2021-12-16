Salvador can vaccinate up to 60,000 against flu this Friday in a mega operation

The mega operation to vaccinate against the flu has the goal of immunizing 60 thousand people, this Friday (17th). The entire structure of the city will be focused on preventing the disease and, therefore, vaccination against covid-19 will be suspended.

This Thursday (16), the city should receive 80 thousand doses of immunizing against influenza. “We are receiving 80,000 doses, we have the conditions, structure, to apply 60,000 in one day. Tomorrow, vaccination against covid will be suspended and we will concentrate on influenza for all audiences”, explained Mayor Bruno Reis.

He calls for people to get vaccinated. “I appeal to everyone who has not taken the influenza vaccine, to immunize themselves because all drives, all fixed points will be vaccinating against influenza tomorrow,” he said.

On Friday, the Pau Miúdo flu will reopen and the mayor has already announced that he will open new units to meet the demand of people with flu-like symptoms.

H3N2 Outbreak

Salvador registered 38 more cases of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of reported flu occurrences in the city rises to 147 in 2021. Of this total, 144 cases are of the H3N2 subtype and were registered between the end of November and the beginning of December.

This Wednesday (15), the capital of Bahia recorded the first death by H3N2 this year. An 80-year-old elderly woman who was admitted to a private hospital in the city died from complications caused by the flu virus.