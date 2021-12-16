Samara Felippo talks about having an open relationship to keep dating

The actress Samara Felippo decided to talk about his personal life during an appearance on the presenter’s channel Rafinha Bastos on Youtube. The famous one talked about her boyfriend, the comedian Elidio Sanna, and commented that they opened the relationship in a moment to make the relationship work. The famous one said that she is still not fully used to this kind of thing.

“I’m not on the level of saying we’re over-open. It already happened and it wasn’t a problem.. The partnership needs to understand, but it’s not easy. There is always the possibility that your partner will fall in love with someone else. But Elídio is super into his. We were not born to be monogamous”, she says.

At another point, the actress talked about jealousy and says she tries to send a good dialogue with her lover. “I know it’s taboo for many people I know, but what jealousy is this that turns to proof of love? I am free, and my boyfriend understands that well. We haven’t been together for seven years for nothing. There are limits, of course, there are agreements. There are situations that are not so comfortable, and then we sit down to talk”, he concluded.

Watch Samara Felippo’s conversation with Rafinha Bastos:

Harassment behind the scenes on TV

In another moment of the interview with Rafinha Bastos, Samara Felippo spoke about the difficult situations and the machismo that she suffered backstage on television. The artist, who has starred in several soap operas in the Globe and on Record TV, said he went through several situations and saw colleagues lose roles for refusing to have relations with directors.

“Today I look back and see the abuses I went through, machismo, things that we never saw at the time. I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. there was this place. There was a place where I sat down to take a role and the person said: ‘You were going to play the main character, but you don’t look like a virgin.’ Does a virgin have a face?”, vented the famous woman.

Pressure

At another point, Felippo vented about the great pressure that actresses are under. “It’s bizarre pressure, in every way. For the woman mainly. I think this is still happening, we have denunciations that you never imagined could have happened”, she said, ending in sequence.

“It’s a little bit of this hole that we go into. It’s a hand on your thigh at dinner, it’s a ‘just you and me talk’. All paper I had to be two kilos thinner. And I was always thin. The esthetic pressure for the girl is already coming”, he concluded.