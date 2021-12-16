Santiago catches Christian in suspicious action and catches him in a lie · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) breaks out in a cold sweat when he bumps into Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in a hospital. In Um Lugar ao Sol, the faker will be helping Ravi’s son (Juan Paiva) after having told his father-in-law that Lara (Andréia Horta) was the driver’s wife. In front of Joy (Lara Tremouroux), the director is almost going to have a heart attack with the questions of the owner of the Redentor network in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the last Monday’s chapter (13), Barbara’s husband (Aline Moraes) was cornered by the cook when he was leaving the company with the rich man. He then took the opportunity to justify Ravi’s dismissal by saying that the young man had married a madwoman.

“He had a young son, a completely crazy woman, who doesn’t take care of the child and that’s why he couldn’t come to work. Now, she appears in front of Redentor, wanting money, compensation, that sort of thing,” said the character of Cauã Reymond.

In the serial, the lies seem to “go in circles”, as they always come back to torment the person who invented them. Christian will even be doing a good deed when he gets caught in the jump.

Cauã Reymond in the scene of the nine o’clock soap opera

Ravi will get a job in a cafeteria and see his heir get sick after eating a chicken that the boss will have given to the employees. The driver will have a nasty argument with the merchant for distributing spoiled food. Nervous, the boy will fly at the boss and end up arrested for aggression.

Joy will despair of her husband in jail and their son intoxicated. Even though Ravi says he doesn’t want help from “Doctor Renato”, she will go after his former boss. He will post bail for his foster brother to be released and take Francisco to a hospital.

Érica’s sister (Fernanda de Freitas), Stephany (Renata Gaspar), was allegedly injured by her husband on his first visit to the Asunción mansion. Santiago will take them both to the hospital and it will be there that he will bump into his son-in-law.

Ravi even goes to save his friend’s ass saying that he begged Renato to take his sick son to the doctor. However, Christian has yet to explain why he said the driver’s wife was the one looking for him at the company.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will run until March 12 of next year. In its place, Globo will premiere the remake of Pantanal.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: