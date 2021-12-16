Santos makes proposal for land by CT and offers percentage of player sales as guarantee | saints

THE saints got in touch with the Secretary of Heritage of the Union (SPU) to try to buy the land where CT Rei Pelé is currently installed.

The information was revealed by President Andres Rueda during the meeting of the Deliberative Council, last Tuesday.

The Union is the owner of the land. The agent did not reveal values, but he stressed that the management wants to end the uncertainty and the risk of losing the space where the Alvinegro training center is located, in the Jabaquara neighborhood, in Santos.

– We did an actual valuation of the property. By law, we have the possibility of claiming a 25% discount on the total value of the property because it is under concession. We put all this together and handed it over to the Public Ministry and the SPU. Enough of trading. We want to buy the land, we made the proposal and asked for a deadline to pay.

According to Rueda, initially the SPU showed no interest. This is because, in the view of the agency, Peixe had not given guarantees that it would honor the payments. To enter into an agreement, the president of Peixe then offered 10% of all sales of athletes until the debt is paid off.

– We made an interesting card. We offer, in addition to the monthly payments due to pay, 10% of all player sales that the club makes until deducting the value of the land. It will hurt, but 10% is feasible for us to pass on. If we continue, on the historical side of our sales, it may be that in five or eight years we will have paid. Then we can say that the CT belongs to Santos and pass this uncertainty that we have every year.

New CT for male and female base

Rueda also spoke about the construction of a new training center for the male and female base. Today, the teams are divided between field 1 of CT Rei Pelé and CT Meninos da Vila, located in the Saboó neighborhood, in Santos.

The agent did not reveal where the new CT would be installed. However, she said that the project includes three soccer fields (one of them exclusively for the female category), accommodation area, cafeteria, gym and health department.

In addition, the site would have an annex to be able to serve teams from abroad. In Rueda’s view, this could generate a new source of income for the club.

– It’s something we’ve seen that is used outside and we decided to bring it. We will be able to exchange with teams from Asia, Europe, America. They would train together with the base. And this, of course, is charged. It’s a recipe for the club. This also makes it easier for us to get investors to fund the construction of this new TC.

Rueda’s idea is that the structure also has a gym to strengthen futsal. The president sees the category as fundamental to the development of new promises. According to him, 80% of the “rays” of Santos were formed in futsal.