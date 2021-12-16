São Paulo consults Aston Villa on loan from Wesley Moraes – 12/15/2021

São Paulo consulted Aston Villa to find out about the possibility of signing 25-year-old striker Wesley Moraes on loan. The player is currently on loan at Club Brugge, from Belgium, and would have to get release to return to Brazil.

Information of interest in Wesley was initially given by the “ge” and confirmed by the UOL Sport.

The Morumbi team sees the situation as a business opportunity. Without resources for large investments, São Paulo is betting on a business that does not involve acquisition costs. The club will hardly remain in the fight if a competitor with greater financial power appears.

Wesley was the biggest signing in Aston Villa history. In 2019, the English club spent 25 million euros (BRL 105 million) to remove the Brazilian from Club Brugge. The good performances at his start in England led him to be called up by Tite to replace David Neres in the Brazilian team’s friendlies against Argentina and South Korea later that year.

In January 2020, however, Wesley tore ligaments in his right knee during a victory over Burnley in the Premier League. He spent more than a year away from the lawns, before returning in April this year.

Wesley was loaned out to Club Brugge earlier this season. Your agreement with the Belgian team runs until June 30, 2022.