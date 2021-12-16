São Paulo is interested in Douglas Costa, from Grêmio | football

The São Paulo club analyzes the financial conditions involved in the negotiation and then advances in conversations with the 31-year-old player. The recent example of Daniel Alves, a strong investment that did not have the expected return, weighs on the board’s memory.

There is still no negotiation in progress. But São Paulo sees Douglas Costa’s situation at Grêmio as a good business opportunity.

The main Grêmio signing for the season, Douglas Costa became something of a symbol of the relegation of the Gauchos after getting involved in a series of controversies. He resigned from the club to hold a wedding party on the eve of the game that would decide the club’s relegation. He was not released, he acted, scored a goal and, when celebrating, waved goodbye to the crowd.

For all that, Grêmio has no interest in Douglas Costa’s permanence, as Denis Abrahão, vice president of football at the club from Rio Grande do Sul, made clear.

– This player, everyone knows that he is very expensive. It is exceptional, but gave little return to the club. He’s an ace with the ball, but he was injured for a long time, so we have to talk. It has a lot of quality, but nothing has been decided about it – said the manager.

