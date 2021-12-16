São Paulo negotiates with Douglas Costa, target of controversy in Grêmio’s fall – 12/15/2021

São Paulo is negotiating with Douglas Costa to reinforce its squad. The striker, who comes from a time full of controversy at Grêmio, had a salary that could reach R$ 1.5 million a month, a level similar to that of Dani Alves, who left Morumbi with a debt of more than R$ 10 millions. Like the initial plan that ended up not materializing in the case of the lateral, the equation used by Douglas would involve finding a solution to pay the salaries.

São Paulo experienced turbulent days last week, and one of the issues was precisely the club’s stance in relation to reinforcements for 2021. In a leaked audio, soccer coordinator Muricy Ramalho said that he and coach Rogério Ceni were thinking of leaving the club, citing the financial situation as one of the factors.

Hours after the leak, Muricy calmed the mood in an interview with journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, speaking positively about the first casting planning meetings.

Sought by the report, São Paulo does not confirm the negotiation.

Douglas Costa comes from a controversial spell at Grêmio, where he became persona non grata in the crowd. The striker was criticized for having his wedding party scheduled for two days before the match that would define the club’s permanence in Serie A against Atlético-MG. In the match, with Grêmio relegated, he waved goodbye with his hands to his own Grêmio fans.

Douglas will not remain in Rio Grande do Sul in 2022, and negotiates his future with clubs in Brazil and abroad.