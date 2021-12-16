São Paulo wins América de Cali, follows with 100% and approaches classification in the Brasil Ladies Cup

São Paulo is doing well so far in the Brasil Ladies Cup. On Tuesday night, the team faced América de Cali, on a rainy night in the city of Santana de Parnaíba. The match was difficult, but ended in a 1-0 victory.

The only goal of the game came in the first stage. In the 30th minute, Glaucia dominated on the right wing and swung towards her marker. After the dribble, the attacker noticed Naná’s advance and made a nice touch. Facing the goalkeeper, the midfielder did not forgive.



With the result, São Paulo has two victories in two games for the competition and occupies the first position in group B, with six points. América de Cali is third place, with 3.

Participants in the competition are divided into groups A and B, each with four members. Those who finish the first phase leading their respective brackets will meet for the final of the tournament.

Now, São Paulo focuses on the last round of the group stage. Next Thursday, the team will face Internacional, once again in Santana do Parnaíba, host city of the Brasil Ladies Cup. To qualify, the team from São Paulo only needs a draw.

