Scary video: 2.5 m snake devours and vomits pet cat – News

A Burmese python recently captured in the Everglades wetlands is the largest ever recorded in Florida (USA) Assembly/R7

The species, considered invasive, was discovered in the region two decades ago. Experts believe that snakes have established themselves from escaped or released pets. Playback/Video/CBS4 Miami

As they do not have predators, these animals cause serious damage to the local ecosystem. As such, authorities began paying hunters to track them from 2017 onwards. Playback/Video/CBS4 Miami

It was within this initiative that Kevin Pavlidis of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Ryan Ausburn of the South Florida Water Management District captured the huge python

'I could go out every night for the rest of my life and never see a snake that big,' wrote Pavlidis in a social media post

The reptile’s official measurement was made by the Water Management District of South Florida, responsible for the state’s python hunting program. Reproduction/Twitter/CBS4 Miami

The animal measures approximately 5.76 m in length. The previous record was 5.73 m

Since monitoring began, more than 5,000 Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Everglades region. To give you an idea, a female of the species can lay up to one hundred eggs at each reproductive cycle

A snake with approximately 5 m in length fought a fierce battle for life against a hunter serving the state of Florida, USA

The record was shared on the networks by Mike Kimmel, sent to the Everglades swampy area to finish off the reptile Reproduction/YouTube/ Python Cowboy

According to The Palm Beach Post, Kimmel is part of the python hunting program promoted by the government agency South Florida Water Management. These snakes, native to Asia, are considered invasive in the region.

Therefore, the hunting of some specimens is authorized by the authorities, in an attempt to rebalance the local ecosystem Play/YouTube/ Python Cowboy

Kimmel called the mission 'very difficult' due to the terrain and size of the python, which weighed about 68 kg. Even so, when identifying the snake amidst the dense vegetation, the hunter tried to pull it by the tail

‘As soon as I grabbed it, I sealed my fate’, says Kimmel, who soon received a bite from the animal on his arm. Play/YouTube/ Python Cowboy

'I was drilled deeply into the biceps and forearm.' ATTENTION: STRONG PICTURE TO FOLLOW!

‘Perforated an artery and hit some nerves,’ he recalls Play/YouTube/ Python Cowboy

Immediately, the hunter prepared a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss during the journey to the boat that took him there — done while carrying the animal still alive.

As it did not have compartments to hold the gigantic python, Kimmel was forced to sacrifice it before leaving the area: 'I can assure you he was an absolute monster,' he said in the caption of the photo above.

A huge python hung from the clothesline of a house in Buderim, Australia, to hunt an unsuspecting bird

The record was shared on Facebook by Stuart McKenzie, a snake catcher from the Sunshine Coast region Play/Facebook/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Stuart also took advantage of the post to make an alert

He says that the residents of the house used the clothesline to feed the winged visitors in the surroundings. Play/Facebook/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

However, this type of gadget becomes a real trap with time

According to the catcher, the leftover seeds offered to the birds encourage the appearance of rats Play/Facebook/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

And rats attract snakes… 'It was just a matter of time until [uma cobra] get a good bird for food'