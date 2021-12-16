See announcement list for December 2021 event

Nintendo is closing the year with one last Indie World Showcase, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come in 2022. See all the charming indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch, including an homage to a classic JRPG, beautiful puzzle games and an acclaimed RPG by a famous producer.

Check out everything that was announced at the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase below.

Sea of ​​Stars

A prequel to The Messenger inspired by JRPGs. Sea of ​​Stars follows the journey of Lunar Monk and Solar Blade Dancer as they work together to stop an evil force. Developer Sabotage Studio promises a dense, classic RPG story and a freely exploreable world. The track is by Yasunori Mitsuda, by Chrono Trigger. The game arrives at the end of 2022.

River City Girls 2

A sequel to River City Girls, there are now six playable characters on the list. Get ready to fight in new locations in a bigger city, and battle it out with new moves and techniques in this contemporary beat ’em up. The game arrives on Switch in mid 2022.

omori

Developed and produced by artist Omocat, Omori takes place between two strange worlds, each with friends and enemies. Play through history and discover the mysteries behind your forgotten past. The acclaimed RPG arrives at Switch in the second quarter of 2022.

Allisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses

Taiwanese studio Underscore has developed this 3D puzzle game that lets you control twin sisters alone or in coop. Aisha and Lisha must work together, swap tips and operate different devices to explore the depths of the mysterious temple. Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses arrives in the second quarter of 2022.

Loco Motiva

From Robust Games, a point-and-click adventure game set aboard the Royce Express. When there’s a murder, players need to unravel the mystery as a lawyer, an undercover agent and an amateur detective work to prove themselves innocent when they become the prime suspect. The game arrives on Switch in mid 2022.

After Love EP

A contemporary story about love and music. After a young musician named Rama loses his girlfriend, he needs to pull himself together in a game that combines a visual novel with a rhythmic game. Multiple endings mean you can replay and try to complete your next EP. The game arrives on Switch in mid 2022.

Dungeon Munchies

A 2D side-scrolling platform action game where you play as the undead Necro-Chef named Simmer. Hunt monsters to cook and eat, and gain their abilities. Mix ingredients to create over 100 dishes that will give you skills to match your playing style. The game arrives on Switch today (15).

Fig 2: Creed Valley

In a rhythmic world, navigate a human mind haunted by nightmares in a musical adventure puzzle game. In the sequel to Figment, players will solve environmental puzzles and face symphonic bosses. The game arrives on Nintendo Switch in February 2022 — a demo arrives today (15).

Let’s Play! Oink Games

A collection of board games developed by Oink Games. Play investor games like Startups or one of a fake artist in A Fake Artist Goes to New York. Oink Games can be played locally or online and new titles will be added periodically. The game arrives on Switch today (15).

Endling – Instinction Is Forever

A game about environmental awareness that portrays a fox exploring a devastated Earth. Help your animal friends avoid human and environmental hazards. As the ultimate mother fox, you need to keep your three cubs alive in a game that mixes stealth, survival and adventure. Hunt other animals and teach your puppies new skills, but know that not everyone can survive. The game arrives on Switch in the second quarter of 2022.

OlliOlli World

Skate through cool environments in search of “Gnarvana”, where you’ll battle with skateboards and climb the leaderboards. All this in Radlandia. The game arrives on Switch on February 8, 2022. Pre-orders start today (15).

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The acclaimed painting adventure game where you use your artistic powers to solve puzzles and help the world comes to Switch today (15).

timelie

A puzzle and stealth game. Use your skills to see future events and plan your escape accordingly as you sneak past enemies and manipulate time. Timelie and a free demo arrive on Nintendo Switch today (15).

Don’t Starve Together

The gothic multiplayer survival game Don’t Starve Together allows players to work together to uncover the mysteries of “The Constant”. Players can try the game for free between today (15) and December 21st. The progress will be uploaded to the final version if you purchase the product.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.