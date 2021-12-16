See how many fields the finalists overcame in the game

The big day of the final of “A Fazenda 13” has arrived. Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the position of champion on the RecordTV reality show to pocket the R$1.5 million prize. Each pawn gets to the last popular vote with a history beyond different within the game.

Can you answer how each pawn did in the heats of the season? Who was very close to leaving throughout the game? We take the data to quench your curiosity.

Queen of the gardens!

In addition to the position of queen of the bay, Solange Gomes is the finalist who most often won a dispute to remain in the game via popular vote. The former Gugu bath tub heard presenter Adriane Galisteu say six times that the public chose to leave her in the fight for the R$1.5 million prize.

Of all the hot spots, the pea flirted with the elimination of “A Fazenda 13” in the first and penultimate fields. In the first vote, she had a difference of 0.29% to the eliminated Liziane Gutierrez.

In the penultimate field, the ex-bathtub Gugu guaranteed permanence in the game for nothing more, no less than 0.10% difference to the eliminated Mileide Mihaile. It is worth remembering that the result of the special field, RecordTV did not disclose it to the public.

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the ninth crop of the edition - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the ninth plot of the edition

Image: Playback/Playplus

Three gardens for each

Friends and rivals: this is the definition of what Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades lived inside “A Fazenda 13”. The pedestrians reach the end of the program with a curriculum of three fields won during the confinement.

The former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo) topped the second, tenth and 1st special field within the game. He was the second most voted in the second farm, while in the tenth he was the most voted to continue in confinement.

Rico Melquiades ended up in the fields six times, but managed to escape from three of them thanks to the powers of the lamp and when he won the farmer’s test. He won the sixth and seventh as the most voted to stay and secured himself in the final after passing through the 2nd special field of the game.

A Fazenda 2021: Arcrebiano criticizes Rico for not running away from the fields and he counters - Reproduction/Twitter - Reproduction/Twitter

The Farm 2021: Arcrebiano criticizes Rico for not running away from the fields and he counters

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Marina Ferrari is the finalist with the least number of trips to the public vote. Altogether, the digital influencer went to a field, only in the 11th berlin, and the other time, the 1st special field, it happened by the rules of the game to place all members of the top 8 in gardens to assemble the final.

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

See the ranking of farms for each finalist in “A Fazenda 13”:

Solange Gomes – six gardens
1st swidden, 7th swidden, 9th swidden, 11th swidden, 12th swidden and 2nd special swidden

Bil Araújo – three gardens
2nd swidden, 10th swidden and 1st special swidden

Rico Melquiades – three gardens
6th swidden, 7th swidden and 2nd special swidden

Marina Ferrari – two fields
11th swidden and special swidden

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

Farm 2021: Aline and MC Gui were eliminated in the first special farm - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 13

Aline and MC Gui left together

The Farm 2021: Aline and MC Gui were eliminated in the first special farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 13

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 13

Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 13

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 13

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 13

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 13

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 13

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 13

Tiago was the 8th eliminated

Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Valentina was the ninth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 13

Valentina was the 9th eliminated

Aline Mineiro was nominated by leader Gui Araujo. Solange was left in the remaining one and Valentina went to the fields by the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo was the tenth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 13

Gui Araujo was the 10th eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo was the tenth eliminated

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello was the eleventh eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 13

Dayane was the 11th eliminated

Dayane was pulled from the stall after Rico was voted the most voted in the house. Marina made her debut in the countryside being the most voted by the public.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Mileide was the 12th eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 13

Mileide was the 12th eliminated

Farm 2021: Mileide was the 12th eliminated

Play/Playplus

