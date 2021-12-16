See how many fields the finalists overcame in the game

The big day of the final of “A Fazenda 13” has arrived. Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the position of champion on the RecordTV reality show to pocket the R$1.5 million prize. Each pawn gets to the last popular vote with a history beyond different within the game.
Can you answer how each pawn did in the heats of the season? Who was very close to leaving throughout the game? We take the data to quench your curiosity.
Queen of the gardens!
In addition to the position of queen of the bay, Solange Gomes is the finalist who most often won a dispute to remain in the game via popular vote. The former Gugu bath tub heard presenter Adriane Galisteu say six times that the public chose to leave her in the fight for the R$1.5 million prize.
Of all the hot spots, the pea flirted with the elimination of “A Fazenda 13” in the first and penultimate fields. In the first vote, she had a difference of 0.29% to the eliminated Liziane Gutierrez.
In the penultimate field, the ex-bathtub Gugu guaranteed permanence in the game for nothing more, no less than 0.10% difference to the eliminated Mileide Mihaile. It is worth remembering that the result of the special field, RecordTV did not disclose it to the public.
Three gardens for each
Friends and rivals: this is the definition of what Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades lived inside “A Fazenda 13”. The pedestrians reach the end of the program with a curriculum of three fields won during the confinement.
The former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo) topped the second, tenth and 1st special field within the game. He was the second most voted in the second farm, while in the tenth he was the most voted to continue in confinement.
Rico Melquiades ended up in the fields six times, but managed to escape from three of them thanks to the powers of the lamp and when he won the farmer’s test. He won the sixth and seventh as the most voted to stay and secured himself in the final after passing through the 2nd special field of the game.
Marina Ferrari is the finalist with the least number of trips to the public vote. Altogether, the digital influencer went to a field, only in the 11th berlin, and the other time, the 1st special field, it happened by the rules of the game to place all members of the top 8 in gardens to assemble the final.
See the ranking of farms for each finalist in “A Fazenda 13”:
Solange Gomes – six gardens
1st swidden, 7th swidden, 9th swidden, 11th swidden, 12th swidden and 2nd special swidden
Bil Araújo – three gardens
2nd swidden, 10th swidden and 1st special swidden
Rico Melquiades – three gardens
6th swidden, 7th swidden and 2nd special swidden
Marina Ferrari – two fields
11th swidden and special swidden
