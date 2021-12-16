See how many fields the finalists overcame in the game

The big day of the final of “A Fazenda 13” has arrived. Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the position of champion on the RecordTV reality show to pocket the R$1.5 million prize. Each pawn gets to the last popular vote with a history beyond different within the game.

Can you answer how each pawn did in the heats of the season? Who was very close to leaving throughout the game? We take the data to quench your curiosity.

Queen of the gardens!

In addition to the position of queen of the bay, Solange Gomes is the finalist who most often won a dispute to remain in the game via popular vote. The former Gugu bath tub heard presenter Adriane Galisteu say six times that the public chose to leave her in the fight for the R$1.5 million prize.

Of all the hot spots, the pea flirted with the elimination of “A Fazenda 13” in the first and penultimate fields. In the first vote, she had a difference of 0.29% to the eliminated Liziane Gutierrez.

In the penultimate field, the ex-bathtub Gugu guaranteed permanence in the game for nothing more, no less than 0.10% difference to the eliminated Mileide Mihaile. It is worth remembering that the result of the special field, RecordTV did not disclose it to the public.

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the ninth plot of the edition Image: Playback/Playplus

Three gardens for each

Friends and rivals: this is the definition of what Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades lived inside “A Fazenda 13”. The pedestrians reach the end of the program with a curriculum of three fields won during the confinement.

The former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo) topped the second, tenth and 1st special field within the game. He was the second most voted in the second farm, while in the tenth he was the most voted to continue in confinement.

Rico Melquiades ended up in the fields six times, but managed to escape from three of them thanks to the powers of the lamp and when he won the farmer’s test. He won the sixth and seventh as the most voted to stay and secured himself in the final after passing through the 2nd special field of the game.

The Farm 2021: Arcrebiano criticizes Rico for not running away from the fields and he counters Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Marina Ferrari is the finalist with the least number of trips to the public vote. Altogether, the digital influencer went to a field, only in the 11th berlin, and the other time, the 1st special field, it happened by the rules of the game to place all members of the top 8 in gardens to assemble the final.

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

See the ranking of farms for each finalist in “A Fazenda 13”:

Solange Gomes – six gardens

1st swidden, 7th swidden, 9th swidden, 11th swidden, 12th swidden and 2nd special swidden

Bil Araújo – three gardens

2nd swidden, 10th swidden and 1st special swidden

Rico Melquiades – three gardens

6th swidden, 7th swidden and 2nd special swidden

Marina Ferrari – two fields

11th swidden and special swidden

The Farm: Who do you want to win? Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange? 32.24% 5.50% 55.71% 6.56% Total of 36230 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’