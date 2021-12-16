See how to check your PIS by CPF

THE Social Integration Program (PIS) it is a guarantee for the private sector worker, just as Pasep is for public servants. The purpose of the PIS is to ensure the proper equity of the private sector worker. Allocated in the Worker’s Support Fund – FAT, it is used for unemployment insurance, salary bonuses and financing of economic development programs by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development – ​​BNDES.

The PIS works as a kind of professional identity for receiving the rights, being totally open to consultations. There are some specific situations that give the worker the right to withdraw his PIS quota. These situations are provided for by law and are as follows:

All beneficiaries, in accordance with Law 13932/2019;

Retirement;

Age 60 years or older;

Disability (participant or dependent);

Transfer to paid reserve or retirement (in the case of military personnel);

Elderly and/or disabled person reached by the Continuous Cash Benefit;

Malignant Neoplasm – Cancer – (participant or dependent);

AIDS/AIDS (of the participant or dependent);

Diseases listed in the MPAS/MS Interministerial Ordinance 2.998/2001 (participant or dependent);

Participant’s death (in which case the account balance will be paid to the holder’s dependents or successors).

How to consult the PIS

To consult the PIS, the worker can use the “My INSS” application, which is available to be downloaded on the mobile phone with versions of Android and iOS operating systems. After downloading the application, log in through gov.br and, if you don’t have it, you can register in a few minutes using the Individual Taxpayer Register – CPF and a password.

Once this is done, the system develops an access password. All data with NIT/PIS will be at the top of the screen. In the same application, you can check other information.