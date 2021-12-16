See how to use the new WhatsApp function for voice messages – News

Voice messages are one of the most popular features for WhatsApp users around the world. This Tuesday (14), the messaging application launched a new function that allows you to pause a recording and listen to the voice message before sending it to a contact.

The tool allows the message content to be sent more clearly. See how to use the novelty:

1. Open an individual or group conversation.

2. Tap the microphone and slide it to start recording hands-free.



3. Start talking.

4. When finished, tap the stop icon.



5. Tap the play icon to listen to your recording. You can also tap anywhere in the recording to play it back from that point.



6. Tap the trash can icon to delete the voice message or the send icon to complete the sending.

