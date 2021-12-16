See the 5 biggest highs and lows this Wednesday

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed up 0.70%, at 107 thousand points this Wednesday (15) in the midst of a turbulent day after the decision of the central bank of USA, Federal Reserve (Fed), to end its purchases of bonds adopted during the pandemic in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is improving rapidly and no longer needs the “increasing support” provided by its asset purchases, making it appropriate to complete the program earlier than previously projected.

The bank also said it will make three 0.25 percentage point increases in interest rates by the end of 2022.

Here in Brazil, the positive highlight goes to the actions of the Minerva (BEEF3) which rose 11.07% after the China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef.

At the other end, the actions of the Highways (ECOR3) retreated 2.10% after Credit Suisse cut the target share price to BRL 11.

See the 5 biggest highs and lows: