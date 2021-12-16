See the 5 biggest highs and lows this Wednesday

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on See the 5 biggest highs and lows this Wednesday 0 Views

B3, Markets, Shares, Ibovespa
See the day’s highlights (Image: Money Times/Diana Cheng)

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed up 0.70%, at 107 thousand points this Wednesday (15) in the midst of a turbulent day after the decision of the central bank of USA, Federal Reserve (Fed), to end its purchases of bonds adopted during the pandemic in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is improving rapidly and no longer needs the “increasing support” provided by its asset purchases, making it appropriate to complete the program earlier than previously projected.

The bank also said it will make three 0.25 percentage point increases in interest rates by the end of 2022.

Here in Brazil, the positive highlight goes to the actions of the Minerva (BEEF3) which rose 11.07% after the China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef.

At the other end, the actions of the Highways (ECOR3) retreated 2.10% after Credit Suisse cut the target share price to BRL 11.

See the 5 biggest highs and lows:

CompanytickerVariation
MinervaBEEF311.07%
Magazine LuizaMGLU38.19%
AmericanAMER38.10%
American storesLAME47.41%
Pan BankBPAN46.84%
embraerENBR3-0.99
EquatorialEQTL3-1.25
Bank of BrazilBBAS3-1.50
HighwaysECOR3-2.10
dexcoDXCO3-2.74

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Fed accelerates stimulus withdrawals to $30 billion a month starting in January; sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, announced after a meeting …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved