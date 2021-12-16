See the list of all Brazil Game Awards winners

It Takes Two wasn’t just Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, It Take Two was voted 2021 Game of the Year by Brazil Game Awards (BGA), independent jury that brings together more than one hundred press vehicles, content producers and video game critics. In addition, the game took three other trophies: Best Original Game, Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer.

Another highlight is the national game Horizon Chase: Senna Semper, by Aquiris, which won the Brazilian Game of the Year award. Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy, by Eidos Montréal and Square Enix, won three categories: Best Action and Adventure Game , Soundtrack and Dubbing in Portuguese.

See the complete list of all award winners:

Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Brazilian Game of the Year

Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)

Most Awaited Game – 2022

God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Original Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Peripheral/Hardware

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)

Best Shooting Game

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action and Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

best fighting game

Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)

best RPG

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

best racing game

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

best sport game

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Mobile Game

Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

best soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

Best Studio

capcom

Best Publisher

Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft

Best Independent Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Dubbing in Portuguese

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

Best Sports Team in Brazil

RAGE (CS:GO)

Best Pro Player in Brazil

Fallen (Team Liquid)

Best Sports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

