Senate approves own energy generation bill; text back to the Chamber – 12/15/2021 – Market

The Senate approved this Wednesday (15th) a bill that institutes a legal framework for micro-generation and distributed mini-generation of energy, a modality that allows consumers to produce their own from renewable sources, such as photovoltaic, wind, and hydroelectric power plants. and biomass.

The rapporteur for the matter was senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) and, as it was modified by the senators, the text will return to the Chamber of Deputies, where it originated, informed the Agência Senado.

According to the rapporteur, the purpose of the proposal is to provide more legal certainty and predictability to the consumer units of micro-generation and distributed mini-generation.

The text approved by the Senate ensures existing consumer units — and those that file a request for access at the distributor within 12 months of the publication of the respective law — to continue, for another 25 years, of the benefits currently granted by Normative Resolution No. 482, of 2012, of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

This resolution created the Electric Energy Compensation System. The bill sets out the rules that will prevail after 2045 and details what rules will apply during the transition period.

The project also deals with the Electric Energy Compensation System (SCEE) and the Social Renewable Energy Program (Pers).

The approval was well received by the sector, which projects improvements and more security.

“The legal framework will bring more legal security to the sector and should accelerate investments in new photovoltaic projects in homes and companies in the country”, evaluated the executive president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), Rodrigo Sauaia.