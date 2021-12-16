Senate approves proposal that provides for subsidy to solar energy until 2046; text back to the Chamber | Politics

The Senate approved this Wednesday (15) a project that institutes the legal framework for own energy generation, known as distributed generation.

The text provides that consumers who produce their own renewable energy will pay a tariff on the distribution of this energy. Today, micro and mini generators do not pay distribution fees – the project maintains this guarantee until 2045.

The text has already been approved by the Chamber, but it will come back for a new analysis by deputies because the Senate promoted changes in the content. The rapporteur, Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), accepted nine amendments (changes) suggested by the senators.

In addition to current beneficiaries, those who request the service within 12 months after the sanction of the law will also receive the subsidy – which will be valid until December 31, 2045.

The proposal deals with the units of the Electric Energy Compensation System (SCEE). In it, if the consumer produces more than he consumes, he is compensated through an “energy credit”.

Whoever is responsible for the so-called micro-generation or mini-generation of energy units, today receives energy distribution free of charge. The purpose of the project is to tax this and other stages of production.

Demand for solar energy is increasingly democratic

Distributed generation does not have a legal framework created by the proposal. The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) regulates activities through resolutions, which creates legal uncertainty. Therefore, lawmakers in favor of the text say that the project will provide more security to the sector.

Currently, consumers of the distributed generation system — that is, those who produce their own energy — do not pay for the use of the electricity network or for all charges charged to consumers in the regulated market (those who consume electricity from distributors), with the exception of the lighting fee public.

They are also not affected by tariff flags, the additional charge on electricity bills when there is an increase in the cost of energy production.

Those who end up paying the bill for subsidies granted to the distributed generation system are other energy consumers through the Distribution System Usage Tariff.

For new consumers, there will be a six-year transition rule. The proposal is that they start paying 15% of the costs associated with electricity in 2023 – the percentage will gradually increase as follows:

15% (fifteen percent) from 2023;

30% (thirty percent) from 2024;

45% (forty-five percent) from 2025;

60% (sixty percent) from 2026;

75% (seventy-five percent) from 2027;

90% (ninety percent) from 2028.

As of 2029, after the transition period, distributed energy generators will be subject to the tariff rules established by Aneel.