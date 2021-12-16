Sertanejo Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is in serious condition in the ICU in Goiânia

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was admitted to Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after experiencing difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. Afterwards, the 28-year-old singer had a cardiac arrest and was revived.

The information has been confirmed to splash by the artist’s press office and by the hospital, which sent a note.

Patient Maurilio Delmont Ribeiro was admitted to the unit at dawn on Wednesday, December 15, with breathing difficulties and severe chest pain. He was immediately assisted by the on-call team, who provided the first consultations, but during this assessment he presented cardiac arrest, and was then successfully resuscitated. At the moment, Maurilio is in serious condition, receiving all the necessary support. Jardim América Hospital

According to the medical report released by the hospital, he is in the ICU and has a serious condition.

“Patient in an ICU bed, presenting a serious condition, on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected”, says the bulletin.

The duo’s shows, scheduled for the 17th and 18th, in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste (MT), were cancelled.

Work Show, the office that manages the career of Luiza and Maurílio, informs that, due to the health condition of the singer Maurílio, the duo’s concerts would take place on December 17th and 18th in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste (MT). ), have been canceled. More information about the artist’s state of health, we will only send it via medical bulletin. We ask everyone’s prayers for your speedy recovery. says the statement sent to the report

Yesterday, in a publication on Instagram Stories, Maurílio confirmed that he would participate, alongside Luiza, in the recording of the DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel.

Who is Maurilio?

Maurílio was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, in the same city where he met Luíza, with whom he is still a partner. She was on vacation when she met her partner.

Before his musical career, Maurílio studied Accounting. But he preferred to pursue a career with Luiza, with whom he released his first album in 2017, live.

One of their most successful songs is “S de saudade”. The song is a partnership between the duo and Zé Neto and Cristiano.

The last release of the two was “Não Dá Pra Continuar”, a song that comes from a partnership with João Bosco.

Support

Today, also on the social network, Luiza shared the same team statement and asked for prayers for the singer.

Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. Five minutes, and devote a prayer to Maurilio, please.

Miguel, who recorded the DVD with Maurílio yesterday, also wished his friend well.