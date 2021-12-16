Sesma confirms an increase in flu cases in Belém; Emergency Care Units are still full | Bethlehem

This Tuesday (14), videos circulated on social networks with people filling the Emergency Care Units (UPA) in Sacramenta and Marambaia. The Municipal Health Department of Belém (Sesma) reported that the city is experiencing an outbreak of flu, caused by the Influenza virus, unrelated to the new coronavirus. As a result of the circulating virus, it is causing overcrowding in emergency and emergency rooms in the capital.

Also according to Sesma, the department’s epidemiological sector is monitoring and taking the appropriate measures to contain the outbreak in the capital of Pará and this Wednesday (15) will disclose more details. Sesma also advises that: “the measures adopted to prevent covid-19 are effective for protection against the flu, such as the use of masks, hygiene and social distancing. It reiterates that there is a vaccine available against the flu in the basic health units of the capital and districts for the general public.

The team from the Integrated Newsroom of O Liberal went to the Sacramenta UPA to check the situation this morning. Right at the entrance, even though the team could not enter, it was possible to see the waiting room full of people and waiting outside the UPA.

Flu-like symptoms are common at this time

Raissa Pinheiro, 25, says that she arrived at the Sacramenta UPA around 10:30 am and that the complaints to the doctor were: headache, in the body, fever and sore throat and, according to the patient, the doctor who attended her reported that all who were on hold had the same flu-like symptoms. “I didn’t do the covid test, they didn’t ask. I have a lot of pain in my body, headache, sore throat. The doctor said at the UPA that everyone who was there had the same symptoms. I took a pain medication. , I didn’t do a blood test or covid. If I don’t get better, then I’ll try to get a test done,” he commented.

The infectious disease specialist, Débora Crespo, recalls that from December to March we live in the Amazon winter and that health agencies must prepare for this period, as cases usually increase due to rain and circulation in crowded buses with windows closed. “Look for the health service, health managers must prepare for these moments, it’s the seasonal period, of flu periods. Generally, the Ministry of Health’s vaccination calendar is carried out respecting the winter of June, July and August in the regions South and Southeast. This year the calendar was extended to other ages and other periods,” he said.

“We have many flu vaccines left. I understand the issue of the population that could not take the flu vaccine, waiting for the covid vaccine interval. But as we are entering our Amazon winter, the pandemic, we got on the buses, let’s see the amount of people, of the amount of rain, people stay in the stuffy, closed environments, help in the spread of viruses”, he added.

Vaccination and tests help in diagnosis

Débora explains that the most important guideline for the population, which needs to differentiate flu, cold and covid-19, is the covid-19 test, as the symptoms are similar and so that both covid and flu are not felt in a serious way, vaccines are available and people must pay attention to the vaccination schedule for both. “The most important message is that they look for a health service, the clinical diagnosis supersedes the diseases, from a viral condition or infection by covid. The warning is if you are facing a situation like this, you should assess whether you have the proper calendar for vaccination, not only the covid vaccine, but the H1N1, flu or if it could be an allergic condition. Only the covid test will be able to direct each case.

“If you are faced with a situation like this and have not reinforced the covid, the concern is redoubled. Vaccination does not prevent infection, it only reduces the symptoms, but this care also needs to be done, as the main cause of death in the elderly it’s viral pneumonia. So the covid vaccines, H1N1, flu need to be updated. There are also endemic diseases, due to the rain. Zika, chikungunya. Seeking the health center is not wrong, this has to be available, telemedicine. And we cannot stop looking at other diseases, despite the covid and the new strains,” he concluded.

Sesma Sesma reinforces that vaccines are available in basic health units in the capital and districts and are available to the general public from six months of age.