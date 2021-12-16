Shantal asks for the opening of a police inquiry to investigate obstetric violence – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Shantal gave birth to Domenica on September 13 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Shantal Verdelho entered this Tuesday (14) with a request for a police inquiry to investigate the facts that occurred during the birth of her daughter Dominica on the 13th of September this year. According to your lawyer, Sergei Cobra, Shantal requests an assessment of the hours she spent in labor conducted by the obstetrician Renato Kalil.

“After videos and audios describing the situation she experienced during childbirth were leaked from a private group and had national repercussions, Shantal informs that the appropriate measures are being taken with the same dignity that she and her family have always had throughout the country. his public trajectory in consideration of those who accompany him”, says the lawyer.

“The decision to file the inquiry request was taken in conjunction with Shantal to stop the press rumble that started with the leaked audios,” Cobra told Marie Claire.

“We want the case to be investigated properly, by the police. Find out what happened at the birth, whether there is a crime, whether there is inappropriate conduct, whether there is any unethical behavior.” Sergei Cobra, Shantal Lawyer

According to him, absolute secrecy was requested to preserve all parties involved. Asked about the pronouncement of two other women who also spoke about the doctor’s conduct, Cobra said he has already received contact from doctors whose patients have a history of a similar situation, but fear reprisals. “It’s hard to measure the scale that a discussion like this can take.”

“We have two situations to investigate. One is the offense, a suspicion of obstetric violence in the way of treating a patient in labor, with cursing. The other is a matter of bodily injury, as Shantal alleges that he would have made a cut in the region of the vagina that caused her damage.”

So far, the influencer does not intend to investigate who would be responsible for leaking the audios, which were originally sent to a group of mothers. “It could have been to warn, to protect someone,” says Cobra.

The report tries to contact Renato Kalil or his defense. If you submit a placement, it will be published.

understand the case

Last Saturday, the businesswoman and influencer affirmed the Marie Clarie having been surprised by the leak of an audio in which she reported her labor in a group of mothers. In the recording, she told about the doctor’s conduct during the birth of her youngest daughter with Mateus Verdelho, who recorded the birth with a go-pro camera.

Watching the footage, Shantal realized that the doctor spent all of his time in the delivery room cursing and humiliating her, in addition to exposing intimacies about her birth to other patients.

“Simply, when we watched the video of the birth, he curses me the entire labor. He says ‘F*ck, push. Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t push properly. Fuckhead’. How hateful. Don’t move, F*ck’… after I saw everything, it was horrible,” he lamented.

In another excerpt, she says that the doctor even talked about her private parts with Matthew. “I found out that he talked about my vagina to other people. Like, ‘It was rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you’ll be the same,'” he begins.

“He called my husband and said ‘Look here, all fucked up, I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ I didn’t have to do that. He doesn’t even know if I’m so intimate with my husband,” she blurted out.

After the disclosure of the case last weekend, the British journalist Samantha Pearson, who is a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal in Brazil, and the writer Tati Bernardi, revealed new episodes of violence and bullying.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Pearson stated that the doctor spoke of her vagina as if it were not there, having even made the call “husband point” without even consulting it.

The first episode, reports the journalist, took place in 2015 during the birth of her first child. She claims that she arrived at the doctor’s office because she wanted to have a normal birth and had good references from Kalil. The experience, however, became deeply traumatic.

The so-called “husband stitch” is a surgical procedure that consists of more sewing than necessary in order to repair the perineum (the region that lies between the anus and vagina) of the woman after performing a normal birth.

In a post made on his Instagram account, Bernardi stated that he consulted with Renato Kalil only once, regretted the violence suffered by other women, but celebrated all the exposure made about the obstetrician’s unethical conduct.

She stated that everything he said during the consultation was ignored, as he only talked about himself and exposed his own wife and other patients in stories he told. In addition, the writer revealed that she always heard from friends that he gave the so-called “husband point” and that she even wrote about the doctor describing his terrible experience. The text in question was published in Folha de S. Paulo and was called Dr Machismo.

Kalil, who deleted his social media profiles after the audio leak, denied the allegations in a press release, saying he never received complaints or had similar “incidents” in his profession.

“Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10 thousand deliveries, without any complaints or incidents. Ms. Shantal’s delivery happened. uneventful and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after delivery. Surprisingly, Dr. Renato Kalil began to receive, in recent days, attacks based on an edited video, with content taken out of context,” he said the doctor’s team.

Expectation of humanized delivery

A few weeks before Domenica’s birth, Shantal spoke in an interview with Marie Claire about her expectations for childbirth, which were high. Due to the risks of pregnancy – Shantal spent a trimester on bed rest – she decided that this would be her last pregnancy and her chance to fulfill her dream of having a normal, humane birth.

“I really want to have a mirror in front of me to see everything, every step of this birth. For me, it’s going to be a great event. I’m more looking forward to the birth itself, to see that it worked out and see what this meeting with the baby will be like. my baby than actually knowing the sex of the baby. I have much higher expectations for this time of delivery,” she said in August.

