Singer Maurilio, from the duo with Luiza, is hospitalized in Goiânia

The singer Maurilio, from the duo with Luiza, was hospitalized in Goiânia this Wednesday, 15. The countryman is in serious condition and diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, according to a medical bulletin released by Hospital Jardim América.







Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was admitted to a hospital in Goiânia Photo: Instagram/@luizaemauriliooficial / Estadão

“The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro is hospitalized in the unit’s ICU. The imaging exam, carried out on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15th, confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary thromboembolism. The patient remains in serious condition”, says the bulletin.

Earlier, the hospital reported that Maurilio had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in serious condition, on mechanical ventilation and with no expected discharge.

The duo Luiza used their social networks to ask fans for prayers: “Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. Five minutes, and devote a prayer to Maurilio, please.”

The official profile of Maurilio and Luiza published a note communicating the cancellation of the presentations. “Work Show, the office that manages the career of Luiza and Maurilio, informs that, due to the state of health of the singer Maurilio, the duo’s concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste, in Mato Grosso, they were canceled. More information about the artist’s state of health will only be sent via medical bulletin. We ask everyone’s prayers for his quick recovery,” says the statement on Instagram.

Maurilio participated in a DVD recording by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel this Tuesday, 14.