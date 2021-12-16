Singer Maurílio is sedated and has a very serious condition after three cardiac arrests, says doctor

The singer Mauril, from the duo with Luiza, is sedated and in serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after suffering three cardiac arrests on Tuesday night (14). Information is from g1.

According to the doctor Wandervan Azevedo, this Thursday night (15), an examination confirmed that the countryman had pulmonary thromboembolism. The singer was hospitalized at dawn on Wednesday, after getting sick while recording a DVD. According to the doctor, the singer was 3 minutes from the hospital, which “helped him to be alive”.

During a press conference, Wandervan explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, that can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. According to the doctor, the disease is serious and causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

The singer Luiza, who is a partner with Maurílio, published a statement on her social networks informing her about the cancellation of the duo’s concerts scheduled for December, and asked fans to pray for their partner.

“Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurílio, please”, wrote Luiza.

