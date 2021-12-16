Singer Maurílio is sedated, had three cardiac arrests and has a very serious condition, says doctor | Goias

Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is sedated, had three cardiac arrests and is in a very serious condition, informed doctor Wandervan Azevedo (see video of the press conference above) . An examination confirmed that the artist had pulmonary thromboembolism, according to information released this Wednesday (15th) by the hospital where he is hospitalized in Goiânia. The countryman is in the ICU.

The artist was hospitalized in the early hours of this Wednesday, after getting sick while recording a DVD. The doctor also said that the singer was 3 minutes from the hospital, which “helped him to be alive”.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

Maurílio participated in a DVD recording, before he got sick, in Goiânia

The hospital reported that Maurílio was admitted to the unit at dawn with breathing difficulties and severe chest pain. He was seen by the medical team, however, during the evaluation, he had a cardiac arrest and was then successfully resuscitated.

The artist participated in the recording of a DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel, on Tuesday night (14) (see videos above). The shows for the next few days have been cancelled. The pair partner asked for prayers from Maurilio.

“That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please,” he said in a publication on his social network.

Luiza was at the hospital in search of information about the singer, but left the unit around 12:00. Other friends, composers and music producers are also at the unit’s door waiting for more information about Maurílio.

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

The office that manages the duo’s career also said that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in Mato Grosso were cancelled.

On social media, Dennis Dj wished Maurilio’s strength. Other famous people and fans also posted get well wishes. The duo sings the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen excerpt above).

Maurílio Ribeiro is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), have formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

