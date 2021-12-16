Singer Maurílio was always careful with his health and had routine exams, says doctor | Goiás

The country singer Maurílio, 28, who is a partner with Luiza, has always been extra careful with his health and underwent routine exams, according to the doctor who accompanies him, Wandervam Azevedo. The countryman got sick while recording a DVD and was rushed to a hospital in Goiânia. He is in the ICU with pulmonary thromboembolism, in serious condition and breathing with the aid of devices.

“He is extremely careful. He always called me saying: ‘Wandervam, I need to do [exames] routine. Always worried,” said the doctor.

According to Wandervam Azevedo, the countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

“Now I haven’t followed him for about six months and I don’t know what medication I was using. At first, I didn’t use any medication to prevent thrombosis,” explained Azevedo.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

The doctor explained that Maurílio is alive because he was very close to the emergency room. “The event is 3 minutes away from the hospital. He has already arrived at the emergency room evolving into cardiac arrest, so time collaborated too much for him to be alive so far”, Wandervam Azevedo pointed out.

The hospital reported that Maurílio was admitted to the unit during the early hours of Wednesday (15th) with breathing difficulties and severe chest pain. He was seen by the medical team, however, during the evaluation he had a cardiac arrest and was successfully resuscitated.

The artist participated in the recording of a DVD by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel, on Tuesday night (14) (see videos above). The shows for the next few days have been cancelled. His partner asked for prayers for her partner.

“That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world: five minutes. Dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please,” he said in a publication on his social network.

Luiza was at the hospital in search of information about the singer, but left the unit around 12:00. Other friends, composers and music producers attended the site and cheered for the musician’s recovery.

The office that manages the duo’s career also said that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th in Mato Grosso were cancelled.

On social media, Dennis Dj wished Maurilio’s strength. Other famous people and fans also posted get well wishes. The duo sings the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen excerpt above).

Maurílio Ribeiro is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), have formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

