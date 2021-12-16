Six indie games to play on the Nintendo Switch in 2022

Nintendo held the presentation Indie World Showcase this Wednesday (15), and revealed several independent games that Nintendo Switch Dones will be able to enjoy next year.

An absence felt by many players was Silksong, the long-awaited expansion of Hollow Knight. Still, we’ve separated here six other indie games to have a lot of fun with the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Sea of ​​Stars

Date: end of 2022

A classic RPG that serves as a “prequel” to the also indie game The Messenger, released in 2018. That’s why Sea of ​​Stars is being developed by the same studio, Sabotage.

An interesting element is that the two protagonists possess the power of the moon and the sun, and they need to combine both to create eclipse spells and defeat enemies.

Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses

Date: First half of 2022

A puzzle-based adventure game in which players control twin sisters Asia and Lisha.

The game has the proposal to use the Nintendo Switch features in a unique way, as each sister is controlled in a different way.

For Asia, we use Joy-Cons motion controls in TV mode, while Lisha uses Switch’s touch screen controls in portable mode. In both cases, it will be possible to play alone or with one other person in local co-op.

Fig 2: Creed Valley

Date: February 2022

The sequel is an encore to the inventive action game with musical puzzles. Players need to go through scenarios inside a human mind, full of nightmares.

Exploration, solving puzzles through scenarios and lots of musical notes are the ingredients of Figment 2.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Date: First semester of 2022

A fox needs to take care of its three cubs in a scenario of environmental destruction made by humanity. This is the premise of the game from Spanish studio Herobeat Studios.

The breeders promise to unite stealth and survival mechanics, and depending on your actions, not all of their puppies can make it to the end of the adventure.

OlliOlli World

Date: February 8, 2022

The famous indie skateboarding game has expanded and will now have a whole world for maneuvers and grinding.

With a more cartoony and lighter look, Olli Olli World seems to deliver much more of a platform experience on top of the wheels of your skateboard.

River City 2

Date: half of 2022

The continuation of the beat ’em up will make Rivet City bigger, with new locations and more characters to choose from, each with their own fighting style.

Already a popular new feature is the addition of online co-op for two people.

